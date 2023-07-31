Did Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. had a rematch clause? Here are the contract details

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.'s rematch clause is expected to be activated.

On Saturday night, 'Bud' and 'The Truth' faced off on Showtime pay-per-view. The fight was years in the making, as fans wanted to see the welterweight champions face off. It was a historic clash, as it crowned the division's first undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

Ultimately, the fight itself wasn't even close to competitive. Crawford turned in a dominant performance on Saturday night, knocking down Spence Jr. three times. In the ninth round, he closed the show with an excellent combination to score the TKO win.

Following the victory, there was quick talk of a potential rematch. While the fight itself wasn't very close, and Terence Crawford showed interest in facing Jermell Charlo, that doesn't particularly matter. In their contract, the loser of the contest can activate the rematch clause.

Furthermore, given the success of the event, that rematch is extremely profitable. While the first outing wasn't very competitive or close, the second clash could have a unique difference. Following the fight on Saturday, Spence Jr. showed interest in a December clash.

He stated:

"Hey, yeah, we got to do it again. That would be a lot better, it would be a lot closer. It would probably be in December.... Hopefully at 54."

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. rematch clause: 'The Truth' speaks

Errol Spence Jr. will likely activate his rematch clause for a second crack at Terence Crawford.

On fight night, 'Bud' and 'The Truth' showed some interest in a potential rematch. To his credit, Spence Jr. faced the music, and stated that he would be down for a potential clash, but only if it were up in a different weight class.

To his credit, the undisputed welterweight champion also showed interest in moving up to 154 pounds. While no titles would be on the line in a potential rematch, but they have spoken about how bad their weight cuts are, and how badly they're drained.

However, if there were any questions on how Errol Spence Jr. feels, that's no longer the case. Yesterday, on social media, the former welterweight champion congratulated Terence Crawford on the victory, and again approved a rematch.

Errol Spence @ErrolSpenceJr Congrats to @terencecrawford good shit ! …hopefully we can do it again before the end of the year ..

Given the beating that he sustained on Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising if the rematch gets pushed to 2024. Furthermore, boxers say a lot. Both Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul have gone back on their comments about activating a rematch clause in recent years.

Nonetheless, it seems that fans can expect Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. 2 as of now.