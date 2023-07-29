Errol Spence Jr. releases final statement prior to historic clash with Terence Crawford

Hours ahead of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford, 'The Truth' has released his final statement.

The WBC, IBF, and WBA (Super) welterweight champion has been out of action since a win over Yordenis Ugas last May. Over a year later, he will return to the ring against 'Bud' tonight on Showtime pay-per-view from Las Vegas.

The fight will be a historic one. It'll crown the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era, and it's likely that this is just the start. Both fighters have rematch clauses in their contracts, making a potential series of fights very possible.

Nonetheless, Errol Spence Jr. has been aware of the historical nature of the bout. During fight week, he, as well as Terence Crawford have mostly been respectful of one another. Outside of a few blow-ups between camps, the two boxers have been all business during fight week.

At the ceremonial weigh-ins last night, that respect continued. Caught on the live microphone was a conversation between the two boxers where they thanked each other for making the bout happen. It's worth noting that Crawford ended a decade-long relationship with Top Rank to sign with Showtime for the contest.

On X, Errol Spence Jr. released his final statement before fighting. The post read that for this bout, it's all about respect, and two men daring to be great. It's hard to argue with 'The Truth'.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Closing Betting Odds

As the hours tick away, fans are very split on Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford.

The contest has been in the making for years, as the two have dominated the welterweight division. While some have speculated that the fight is happening too late, they still appear to be at the peak of their primes.

It's likely because of that, that fans are naturally split on the fight. According to the latest betting odds from Bet MGM, Terence Crawford is a very light -140 betting favorite to win the welterweight title clash. If successful, he'll be the first boxer ever to be undisputed in two different weight classes.

Meanwhile, Errol Spence Jr. is returning as a slight +138 underdog for fans hoping for an upset. Nonetheless, it's hard to feel like this fight is anything but a pick-em. Based on the line, it's clear that fans and fighters alike are split heading into tonight's pay-per-view main event.