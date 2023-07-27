Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford tickets: How much it will cost to attend the event?

Fans will have to pay a bit of cash to get Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford tickets.

This Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the two champions will go to war. The fight is expected to be one of the biggest in years, as they will crown the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

As of now, the fight is expected to be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view. For fans that can't make it to the arena, the event is expected to cost $84.99 in America. Meanwhile, U.K. fans can expect to pay £14.99 through TNT Sports for the event.

However, for fans in Sin City that haven't bought tickets, there is still a chance to see the event. According to the T-Mobile Arena's website, there are still seats available all throughout the venue. That being said, fans are going to have to pay quite a bit to see the fight.

The earliest tickets to the event cost fans upwards of $400 a ticket. Meanwhile, ringside seating for the historic fight will cost fans over $12,000 after fees. The contest is a historic one, and the prices for tickets seemingly reflect that.

Stephen Espinoza defends Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford ticket prices

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza recently addressed fans who complained about the price of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford ticket prices.

As is the case with seemingly everything on the planet in 2023, prices are going up. The UFC has raised their pay-per-view prices once again this year, as did ESPN+ for the cost of the subscription.

Nonetheless, boxing has taken some hits over the years as well. In a recent interview, Stephen Espinoza estimated that upwards of 40% of the revenue from boxing was being taken by illegal streaming.

It's likely that this weekend's fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. will also be impacted. Instead of the traditional pay-per-view price point of $60, it's been raised to $84.99. It's worth noting that was the same price of Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis earlier this year, also on Showtime.

However, Espinoza has come under fire not for the pay-per-view, but ticket costs. On Twitter, the Showtime Boxing President slammed a fan who questioned the prices. The user noted that they spent only a couple of hundred dollars to see massive fights, such as 'Bud's' clash with Shawn Porter.

For his part, Stephen Espinoza wasn't impressed by the complaint. The Showtime executive stated that the historic nature of the contest raised prices:

Stephen Espinoza @StephenEspinoza Picking a premium event - one of the best and most anticipated in years - and using it as an example of overpricing is the height of illogic. Premium events cost premium prices. Do you expect to pay ground beef prices for filet mignon? twitter.com/IceJohnScully/…

BevoNation2002 @rickyv_83 @StephenEspinoza I got tix for Ward vs Kovalevfor 175 bucks, bud vs porter tix for 160. While this fight is highly anticipated I don't think it's a huge blockbuster fight.