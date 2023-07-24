Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford PPV price: How much will it cost to watch the fight? TV and streaming details

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. PPV will cost fans a pretty penny this Saturday night.

'Bud' has been out of the ring since a December clash with David Avanesyan. There, he scored a knockout win and called to face 'The Truth' next. Given that there had been many previous attempts to book the fight, few took it seriously.

However, the fight shockingly got done. The two will clash this Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, for fans at home, they will have to watch the fight through Showtime pay-per-view.

Unlike ESPN+, one doesn't have to be subscribed to Showtime to buy the event. Fans can buy the pay-per-view online on Saturday without the subscription, but it's going to cost them a fair bit. As previously revealed, the pay-per-view event will cost more than normal.

That elevated price point that Showtime set the event at is $84.99. For what it's worth, that price is the exact same as April's contest between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. 'Tank' won the fight against 'KingRy', which was also on Showtime pay-per-view.

Fans in the U.K. will too have to pay extra to watch the fight. However, it's still a far cry from American prices, coming at £19.95. The fight will air on TNT Sports, which was previously BT Sport.

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. PPV: Who is on the undercard?

While Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.'s PPV price is higher than normal, it's a great card.

The main event featuring 'Bud' and 'The Truth' is considered to be arguably the best boxing match of the year. That's saying something, considering the aforementioned clash between Garcia and Davis in April, and the upcoming fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Nonetheless, the card has a lot more than just Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. In the co-main event, Isaac Cruz is expected to make his return, last scoring a knockout win over Eduardo Ramirez last September.

On Saturday night, he will return to face Giovanni Cabrera. The Chicago native's fight against Cruz is his biggest to date. For his part, Cabrera enters the fight holding a 21-0 professional record, last defeating Gabriel Flores Jr. earlier this summer.

Furthermore, Nonito Donaire will return to the ring as well. The longtime veteran and former champion will face Alexandro Santiago on the undercard with vacant WBC bantamweight gold on the line.