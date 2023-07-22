"I'm ready" - Ryan Garcia sets sights on next opponent after Gervonta Davis loss

Ryan Garcia is ready for a fight with Rolando Romero.

'KingRy' has been out of the ring since his high-profile clash with Gervonta Davis in April. Leading into the event, the bout was hyped as one of the biggest of the year. In terms of pay-per-view buys, it validated the hype, generating 1.2 million buys.

Furthermore, the two young stars generated millions at the gate. However, in terms of the fight, it was quite a lopsided one for Garcia. He was knocked down in round two by 'Tank' and attempted to fight on, but wound up being stopped in the seventh with a body shot.

To his credit, Ryan Garcia has been vocal about wanting to return after that loss. Just a month after the defeat, the former lightweight champion announced that he had dropped trainer Joe Goossen in favor of Derrick James. Furthermore, Garcia confirmed that his next bout would be at 140 pounds.

Over the last few weeks, Ryan Garcia has called out Rolando Romero as his next opponent. 'Rolly' is currently expected to face mandatory challenger Ohara Davies next, but has shown interest in the potential fight in the future.

During a recent interview with Ray Flores, Garcia again confirmed that Romero was the fight he wanted next. He stated:

“I’m ready to get at it at 140. Bring on Rollies. He’s part of PBC. I already ran it once, didn’t get my get-back. But I’m gonna beat Rolly’s a**. We’re gonna have that, at 140.”

Ryan Garcia discusses training with Derrick James

Ryan Garcia is happy to be alongside new trainer Derrick James.

After the loss to Gervonta Davis, 'KingRy' was vocal about the feeling that his team abandoned him. It is worth noting that his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, famously skipped the post-fight presser for the event, leaving Garcia alone.

That moment stuck with the young star, as he later attempted to leave Golden Boy Promotions. While that is currently held up by contractual issues, he did make a change in the coaching department.

Ryan Garcia dropped Joe Goossen in favor of Houston's Derrick James. The trainer already works with names such as Erroll Spence Jr. and Anthony Joshua, and will now add 'KingRy' to his stable.

In the interview with Ray Flores, Garcia discussed his new coach, stating:

“I just prayed to God, see where he was guiding me. It just led me to Dallas, it led me to Derrick... It’s like a family. We’re bonding. I’m hungry, that’s why I’m here training. I’m happy to be part of the team. I'm proving, getting better."