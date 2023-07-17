"Fun sponge" Ohara Davies only hurdle before Ryan Garcia fight, says Rolly Romero 

Rolando Romero believes Ohara Davies is standing in the way of Ryan Garcia.

'Rolly' has been out of the ring since a highly controversial win over Ismael Barroso in May. In that contest, Romero scored a ninth-round stoppage victory, although many showed their outrage at the poor stoppage.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Rolando Romero defeats Ismael Barroso by TKO in the 9th round 🥊

One of those names was Ryan Garcia. In April, 'KingRy' came up short against Gervonta Davis, and confirmed his intentions to move to 140 pounds following the defeat. Following Romero's controversial win over Barroso, 'KingRy' blasted him.

As of now, the two aren't in talks but have shown interest in fighting next. In a recent media scrum, Rolando Romero confirmed his intention to face Ryan Garcia. However, he noted that a fight with Ohara Davies is currently expected for him next.

'Two Tanks' is riding a seven-fight winning streak, last defeating Lewis Ritson in March. In the media scrum, Romero stated that Davies was absolutely next for him, pointing to Garcia's new trainer, Derrick James, as a motivation why.

In the scrum, Romero stated:

“OK, by a million miles [ I want Ryan next]. But Ohara Davies wants to be a fun sponge and doesn’t wanna shut the f*** up, so we’re gonna have to deal with his b**** ass. And he’s ugly as f***. And nobody knows who the f*** he is. Everybody probably knows who he is right now because I just said it, but like I said, let’s f*** his ass up and then, you know, Ryan Garcia next. Aside from that, Ryan Garcia need to adjust to his new trainer, right?”

Ryan Garcia releases new training footage with Derrick James

'KingRy' is back in the gym with his new trainer.

Following his knockout loss to Gervonta Davis earlier this year, 'KingRy' decided to make changes. Garcia announced his plans to drop trainer Joe Goossen and took shots at Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy as his promoters.

As of now, that situation with his promoter is yet to be resolved. Garcia reportedly attempted to get out of his contract with De La Hoya, promoting a legal battle.

Nonetheless, his training situation has been resolved. On social media, Garcia showed new training footage with Derrick James. The Houston-based trainer already works with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence Jr.

Nonetheless, the two seem to be a great pairing. In the video published to social media, Garcia smashed the pads with ease.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @RyanGarcia] Ryan Garcia on the pads with his new trainer Derrick James…