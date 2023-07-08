WATCH: Ryan Garcia trains alongside new coach Derrick James ahead of return

Ryan Garcia is starting training camp alongside new head coach Derrick James.

'KingRy' was last seen in April, facing off against Gervonta Davis. In a battle between two of the biggest young stars in the sport, 'Tank' dominated. Davis knocked Garcia down in round two and closed the show in the seventh with a body shot.

Since then, the young star has had his life turned upside down. Following the defeat, Garcia left trainer Joe Goossen. Furthermore, he revealed that he felt abandoned by his entire team after the loss. It's worth noting that Oscar De La Hoya skipped the press conference after his loss.

As of now, Ryan Garcia and Golden Boy are battling it out in court over his promotional rights. Nonetheless, the former champion is already working on his return, having previously called out Rolly Romero. De La Hoya later revealed that Garcia's return is expected for this fall, likely in October.

Nonetheless, it seems that Garcia is beginning his training camp. Taking to social media, he showcased the first footage of himself training with Derrick James. The Houston-based trainer was announced as Garcia's new coach earlier this year.

He currently trains names such as Errol Spence Jr. and Anthony Joshua. With a proven track record, he will now attempt to get Garcia back on the right track ahead of his return.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia I’m coming back ⚔️ 🥊 Love learning with Derrick! One day at a time I’m coming back ⚔️ 🥊 Love learning with Derrick! One day at a time https://t.co/pXhCUtLdKr

Rolando Romero believes Ryan Garcia fight will do 2 million pay-per-view buys

Rolando Romero believes a fight with Ryan Garcia will be the biggest in years.

'Rolly' is coming off a highly-controversial knockout win over Ismael Barroso in May. Romero was famously losing the bout before the 40-year-old was suddenly finished in the ninth round. The issue was that Barroso was barely hit, and wasn't even dropped before the stoppage.

SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing



Referee Tony Weeks stops the fight and



#RomeroBarroso WOWReferee Tony Weeks stops the fight and @SignUp4KOs scores a TKO victory over Barroso to become the new WBA Super Lightweight champ WOW 👀Referee Tony Weeks stops the fight and @SignUp4KOs scores a TKO victory over Barroso to become the new WBA Super Lightweight champ 🏆 #RomeroBarroso https://t.co/SseQxDNoQu

The stoppage was blasted by many on social media, namely Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' blasted not only the referee for the poor stoppage but Romero as well. Many speculated that Garcia called for the contest due to their history as sparring partners.

Nonetheless, Rolly Romero seems intent on fighting Ryan Garcia next. In a recent Instagram Live stream, he discussed the possible contest. There, he opined:

"The biggest modern f****** pay-per-view is going to be me and Ryan. Me and Ryan, two million pay-per-view buys. You all see this s***? It's long been built up, me and Ryan man, it's been something that's been built up for the last, how many f****** years? Since April 20, 2017."

