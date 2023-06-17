Why is Oscar De La Hoya suing Ryan Garcia? Here's the latest update on the two's split

Oscar De La Hoya's relationship with Ryan Garcia seems to be done as the two are now in court.

In April, 'KingRy' headed to the ring for the biggest fight of his career on Showtime pay-per-view. There, he faced Gervonta Davis, in a battle of generations. For years, 'Tank' has been supported and promoted by Floyd Mayweather.

Meanwhile, Garcia has been represented and promoted by Oscar De La Hoya for years. In the pay-per-view clash earlier this year, it was one-way traffic as Davis won by seventh-round knockout. Since then, it's been all downhill for Garcia.

Ryan Garcia famously attended the post-fight press conference alone, as his team opted not to join him. Following that act, he's been vocal about his disappointment with his team, including 'Golden Boy'. Earlier this month, Garcia revealed his plans to set off on his own and create his own new squad.

As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN Ringside, the star attempted to do exactly that. Garcia and his legal team sent a letter to Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions, accusing them of breaking their contract. Thus, invalidating their contract.

In response, Golden Boy has now sued Ryan Garcia for attempting to break the contract. The lawsuit details that De La Hoya hopes the star will finish out his deal with the company.

Ryan Garcia's legal team reacts to lawsuit

Ryan Garcia's lawyer, Bo Pearl of Paul Hastings, gave a statement regarding the lawsuit to ESPN.

There, he alleged that the situation between his fighter and Golden Boy Promotions got out of hand. However, it's not the fault of 'KingRy', as Pearl alleged in the interview.

There, he cited De LA Hoya's prior public spats with the lightweight as an example of breaking his contact. Following Garcia's comments about his team leaving him in April, the promoter verbally and publically bashed his fighter on Twitter.

Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and youre still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor”Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that. Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and youre still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor”Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that.

Furthermore, the attorney slammed Golden Boy Promotions for hastily bringing the situation to court. In a statement provided to ESPN, Garcia's lawyer stated:

"Golden Boy is obligated to promote and enhance Ryan Garcia, not malign him on Twitter and file a public, baseless lawsuit against him... Rather than address these serious issues in mediation (as is required under the contract), Golden Boy rushed to court to sue its fighter. To be sure, we will respond to this gamesmanship and fully enforce all of Ryan's contractual rights against Golden Boy as well as his rights under state and federal law."

