Ryan Garcia felt like nobody was around after his loss in April.

That month, 'KingRy' had the biggest test of his career to date, as he faced Gervonta Davis. The fight against 'Tank' was years in the making, as the two lightweights had a heated rivalry. That rivalry led to the two headlining a Showtime pay-per-view card from Las Vegas.

That card wound up selling 1.2 million buys and doing incredible at the gate. Sadly for Garcia, the fight itself wasn't nearly as fruitful for him. While he likely earned a career payday, he wound up being knocked down twice en route to a seventh-round knockout loss.

Since that fight, Ryan Garcia has made a lot of changes. He left coach Joe Goosseen in favor of Derrick James, who works with the likes of Anthony Joshua. It's worth noting that there have also been reports that his relationship with Oscar De La Hoya has been poor.

'The Golden Boy' famously didn't even attend the post-fight presser following Garcia's loss. In an interview with Bradley Martyn, the young star admitted that he learned a lot about the people around him after the defeat:

"A loss, I see everybody leave me. I got to see who was really there for me. After the fight, nobody was there for me. My team didn't even come to the press conference, they didn't do anything... It was the worst."

See his comments in the video below:

Ryan Garcia shoots down Manny Pacquiao fight

No, Ryan Garcia doesn't have any interest in boxing Manny Pacquiao.

'KingRy' has been vocal about his desire to return to the boxing ring in a quick fashion. On social media over the last few weeks, Garcia has made several callouts, including of Rolando Romero.

However, that fight with 'Rolly' seemingly didn't sit well with Oscar De La Hoya. 'The Golden Boy' recently revealed on social media that he planned to meet with Garcia this week to discuss a return. Following those comments, De La Hoya went to the media with a very different opponent.

The promoter recently stated that Ryan Garcia could fight Manny Pacquiao next. 'Pac Man' retired following a loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021, but has recently been linked to a potential bout against Conor Benn, signaling a comeback.

If the former champion does return, it likely won't be against Garcia. On social media, he downplayed a fight against the legend and hinted at the issues in his relationship with De La Hoya.

See his tweet below:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia



I said what I wanted…



I said what I wanted…

It's frustrating.. tired of this

