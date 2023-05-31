"Good for the sport" - Ryan Garcia reveals future opponent hitlist 

Ryan Garcia has three opponents in mind for his return to the boxing ring.

'KingRy' is fresh off his classic with Gervonta Davis last month in Las Vegas. The two headlined a Showtime pay-per-view card, with the event generating 1.2 million buys. Furthermore, they also did massive numbers at the gate, pulling in millions of dollars.

As far as the bout itself goes, 'Tank' dominated on fight night. To his credit, Garcia came out firing, but a counter left hand sat him down in the second. He attempted to fight on, but a body shot in the seventh closed the show for the WBA (Regular) champion.

To his credit, Ryan Garcia has called for a quick turnaround. Despite suffering the first loss of his career, the young star has remained proactive. He left coach Joe Goossen in favor of Derrick James. The Houston-based trainer already works with Errol Spence and Anthony Joshua.

On Twitter, the young star also revealed three opponents that he wants. Garcia called to face Rolando Romero, Isaac Cruz, and Teofimo Lopez. Although, he noted that all three boxers have reasons why they might not compete against him.

However, in a follow-up tweet, Garcia stated that he enjoys letting fans know about his thought process. The young star added that it's best for the sport.

See Garcia's posts below:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia 3 people I want to fight next 🥊



Rollies *they just ordered for him to fight someone’s else



Isaac Cruz *if he’s willing to go to 140



Rollies *they just ordered for him to fight someone's else

Isaac Cruz *if he's willing to go to 140

Teofimo López *depending on outcome

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia I like involving the fans in my decisions



Some will say that’s not good but I think it is good for the sport



Some will say that's not good but I think it is good for the sport

Rather it's negative feedback or good 🤷‍♂️

Oscar De La Hoya comments on Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero

Oscar De La Hoya hasn't poured cold water on Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero next.

'Rolly' remains a popular figure in the boxing world, mainly for two reasons. One is his extremely entertaining rivalry with Gervonta Davis, with the two fighting last year. 'Tank' famously knocked out Romero in round six.

However, he's also coming off one of the most controversial boxing matches in years. In a Showtime main event earlier this month, Romero defeated Ismael Barroso by knockout. The only issue is, he had barely touched him, and he was the one who had sustained far more damage in the fight to that point.

Furthermore, this fight handed Rolando Romero a WBA super lightweight championship. While the stoppage was horrific, it does open up a chance for Ryan Garcia to get a championship at 140 pounds.

It's worth noting that Oscar De La Hoya didn't shoot down the fight on Twitter. 'The Golden Boy' went back and forth with fans over Garcia's next bout. There, he admitted that a fight against Romero is possible next, but far from decided.

Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya @GoldenBoyBoxing Can’t wait to meet with @RyanGarcia team on Tuesday. The 4 fighters I have lined up as his potential opponents are fire Can’t wait to meet with @RyanGarcia team on Tuesday. The 4 fighters I have lined up as his potential opponents are fire 🔥 @GoldenBoyBoxing

