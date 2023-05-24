Ryan Garcia teases return to the ring after Gervonta Davis knockout loss

Ryan Garcia is seemingly preparing for a shockingly quick return to the ring.

'KingRy' is fresh off his massive clash against Gervonta Davis last month. Heading into the contest, it was hyped as one of the biggest in years. In the end, the fight lived up to the hype, as the two lightweight stars put on a show.

However, the fight itself was dominated by 'Tank'. Garcia came out firing early and got out to an early lead. However, a knockdown in the final seconds of round two put Davis in the driving seat, and he never looked back. In round seven, Garcia took a hard body shot and was unable to continue.

The defeat was the first of Ryan Garcia's career, and he quickly decided to re-assess his situation. Weeks following the loss to Gervonta Davis, he announced his plans to leave coach Joe Goossen. Garcia linked up with the trainer in 2020, after leaving Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso.

Furthermore, the former champion confirmed his plans to move up to 140 pounds. While Garcia made the change in 2022, he did drop weight to face Davis. Just a few weeks after that loss, he's seemingly ready to return.

On Instagram Stories, Garcia teased that he would have his return to 140 pounds soon. While many assumed that he would likely take a lot of time off given the trainer search and loss, that turned out to be not the case.

See Garcia's tease about a return below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Ryan Garcia teasing a speedy ring return on Instagram today… Ryan Garcia teasing a speedy ring return on Instagram today… https://t.co/kG4eZV3Fg7

Who is coaching Ryan Garcia now?

Ryan Garcia's newest trainer is Derrick James.

Weeks following the loss to Gervonta Davis, 'KingRy' decided to go ahead and make a major change. That major shift came in the form of a trainer swap, which was controversial, considering the former champion just changed trainers recently.

However, Garcia thought leaving Joe Goossen was the right decision, and he's since linked up with high-profile coach Derrick James.

The famed trainer has been in the spotlight over the last few years. Reason being is that James has become a trainer likely known for helping fix problems. It's not a coincidence that former champion Anthony Joshua also started training with him earlier this year.

Furthermore, he's helped guide homegrown talent such as Errol Spence Jr. to championships as well. Considering all of the aforementioned names that Derrick James has trained, it seems that Ryan Garcia will fit in well.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Ryan Garcia has appointed Derrick James as his new trainer after splitting with Joe Goossen. He will train alongside Errol Spence, Jermell Charlo and Anthony Joshua. Ryan Garcia has appointed Derrick James as his new trainer after splitting with Joe Goossen. He will train alongside Errol Spence, Jermell Charlo and Anthony Joshua. ‼️ Ryan Garcia has appointed Derrick James as his new trainer after splitting with Joe Goossen. He will train alongside Errol Spence, Jermell Charlo and Anthony Joshua. https://t.co/5a2c77jSVX

