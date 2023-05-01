Did Ryan Garcia leave his trainer after loss to Gervonta Davis? 'KingRy' reportedly makes shake-up

Ahead of Ryan Garcia's next fight, 'KingRy' has decided to make a massive shake-up.

The former WBC interim lightweight champion returned to the ring last month on Showtime pay-per-view. There, Garcia faced his longtime rival, Gervonta Davis. 'Tank' entered the contest off a knockout win over Hector Luis Garcia in January.

The clash was years in the making and wound up doing incredibly on pay-per-view. The event reportedly generated over 1.2 million buys and landed in the top-five highest-earning gates in Las Vegas history. While the card did well in terms of revenue, it was a great night for 'Tank'.

In the high-profile main event, Gervonta Davis scored a dominant knockout win over Ryan Garcia. The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion scored an early second-round knockout, ultimately finishing his rival in the seventh with a body shot.

Just a few weeks following the clash, the former lightweight titleholder has seemingly made a massive change. As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN Ringside, Garcia left his trainer Joe Goossen following the loss to Davis.

He linked up with the trainer after leaving Canelo Alvarez's coach, Eddy Reynoso, in 2020.

See the news about Garcia and Goossen below:

Ryan Garcia next fight: Where will he fight next?

For Ryan Garcia's next fight, he'll be with a new trainer and at a new weight class.

It's no secret that 'KingRy' was a massive lightweight as the years went on. While that's an easy weight cut to make in your teenage years, it's not easy to make when you're a 24-year-old.

The former champion had already moved up in weight last year in his fight against Emmanuel Tagoe last July. However, he decided to make the move back down in order to face 'Tank' last month.

Following the defeat, Ryan Garcia again stated his intention to move to 140-pounds. While some boxers would likely be hesitant to make such big changes at once, that isn't the case for 'KingRy'. Beyond the move to super lightweight, he's also now dropped his trainer Joe Goossen.

Given all that's changed in the last month for Ryan Garcia, it'll be interesting to see how 2023 pans out for the former champion. With all the changes going on in his professional life, it remains to be seen how things will pan out for the super lightweight star.

