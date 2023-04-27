Gervonta Davis fight exposed that Ryan Garcia wasn't 'elite level', says former boxing champion

Shakur Stevenson believes Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia shows 'KingRy' isn't at an elite level.

The two stars met over the weekend in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view card. The bout was a long time in the making, and 'Tank' and Garcia have gone back and forth over a potential bout over the years.

As far as the action itself goes, the two put on a show. Sadly for Garcia, the show wasn't exactly competitive. In the second round, Davis scored a big knockdown with a left hand. While Garcia was able to fight on, he wound up being stopped in the seventh with a thunderous body shot.

The lack of competitiveness in the fight has led Shakur Stevenson to believe Ryan Garcia is a level below the elite competitors in the lightweight division. The former champion discussed the high-profile fight in an interview with ESNews.

There, Stevenson opined:

"I thought Tank looked sharp, he did everything I knew he was going to do. I think Ryan is not that good, like. I'm not trying to take no credit away from [Davis], I think he looked very sharp, he did everything he was supposed to do in the fight. But, I think with Ryan, Ryan didn't know his distance. He didn't know how to keep his reach together, he's real wreckless. It's like he didn't watch any of 'Tank's fights."

See his comments in the interview below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: How well did the event do?

While the fight wasn't very competitive, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia will go down in history.

Leading into the matchup, both men talked a lot of trash. The years of talk and build led many, including Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather, to state that the event would set records for years to come.

The event didn't set any monumental records, but they did make out incredibly well. Earlier this week, the Sports Business Journal reported that the event did over 1.2 million pay-per-view buys. For comparison, Canelo Alvarez's destructive win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. reached the same figure.

While the event did well on pay-per-view, it did even better at the gate. The event generated 22.8 million dollars, putting it in the top five of the highest-grossing Las Vegas events in the city's history. Given the city's reputation as the fighting capital of the world, it's safe to say that Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia did well.

