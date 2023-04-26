Andy Ruiz Jr. slammed 'KingRy' after Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis.

The two lightweight stars met at a Showtime pay-per-view main event over the weekend. The bout was viewed as one of the biggest in years, and it lived up to the hype, as Garcia and Davis put on a show on Saturday night.

However, the action in the ring wasn't as competitive as some had hoped. While Garcia had some early success in the first round, he was knocked down in the second frame. As he attempted to recover, he was again put down in round seven with a body shot and was unable to continue.

While many praised Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis for being willing to take a risk in fighting in the first place, others weren't impressed. For his part, 'KingRy' especially took a lot of flack for not continuing after the body shot.

One of those names going after the lightweight star is former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. In a since-deleted Instagram story post-fight, 'The Destroyer' slammed Garcia for not fighting on, stating:

“Man, Gervonta did what he had to do. He won the fight, but I was going for Ryan, but he gave up, man. I felt like he gave up. I feel like he should have did what he has to do to win the fight... When we get knocked down, we got to ask for God for that victory, but I felt like that’s what he should have done. I still feel that Ryan should have done more, man. He should have risked his life more. He should have risked his life more.”

See his comments below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: How well did the event do?

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia reportedly did incredible on pay-per-view.

'Tank' and 'KingRy' put on a show over the weekend that somehow lived up to the hype heading in. In the lead-up to the bout, both men, promoters, and even Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya, opined that the bout will set records for years to come.

While they obviously didn't sell ten million pay-per-view buys or anything like that, they still made out well. As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the event reportedly pulled in over 1.2 million pay-per-view buys.

Furthermore, the gate for the event was 22.8 million dollars, one of the largest gates in Las Vegas history. Considering the city's reputation as the fighting capital of the world, that's very impressive.

