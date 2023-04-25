What happened between Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis? Exploring the two boxer's evolving relationship over the years

Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis' relationship appears to be mended, for now.

The saga between 'Money' and 'Tank' has been a long and fruitful one. The lightweight signed with Mayweather Promotions in 2015, and the legend, alongside Al Haymon, helped guide Davis to superstardom. However, it hasn't always been a smooth ride.

Over the last few years, the two sides have become increasingly frustrated with the situation. While the retired boxer has typically declined to comment on his partnership with Davis, the latter hasn't been as quiet. Over the last year, the lightweight star has hinted at the idea that Mayweather has not given him the spotlight.

Those complaints led to Gervonta Davis leaving the promotion last year following a knockout win over Rolando Romero. At the time, the lightweight star seemingly had no plans to reconcile with Floyd Mayweather, but that's seemingly changed. While Davis doesn't work with Mayweather Promotions, he maintains close ties with Al Haymon.

Furthermore, Gervonta Davis returned to Mayweather's gym to train for his fight with Ryan Garcia. The lightweight star wound up knocking out 'KingRy' over the weekend, and to make the moment even sweeter, he had his longtime partner in the corner.

Floyd Mayweather - Gervonta Davis: 'Tank' discusses relationship with 'Money'

Following his knockout win over Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis discussed his relationship with Floyd Mayweather.

If there's a weekend that will get the two individuals back on the same side, it was this one. On Saturday night, 'Tank' returned to the ring with 'Money' in his corner. To top it off, the lightweight was facing Ryan Garcia.

'KingRy' is represented by Oscar De La Hoya, as the two are very close. 'Golden Boy' himself had one of the most important fights of the 2000s. Mayweather defeated De La Hoya in May 2007, and 16 years later, their protege fought in the same city.

Ultimately, Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather walked out of the T-Mobile Arena victorious that night. In the process, shutting the book on the rivalry with Garcia and De La Hoya, for now anyway.

At the post-fight press conference, Davis discussed his relationship with the boxing legend. There, he stated:

“He just gave me great words,” Davis said during the press conference. “He was telling me to stay calm. I always like to listen to Floyd when it come to big stages like this cuz he’s the only one that been in my shoes and been like in these type of fights. I always appreciate Floyd for being in my corner and having my back – always... So, it always will be love for Floyd Mayweather.”

See his comments below:

