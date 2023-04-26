How many pay-per-view buys did Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia do? Here's the latest update

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia reportedly did upwards of 1.2 million pay-per-view buys.

'Tank' and 'KingRy' met on Saturday night in one of the biggest boxing matches in a long time. Heading into the bout, both men, as well as Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather, opined that the event could be one of the biggest for years to come.

As far as the action goes, the two lightweights put on a show. Garcia came out aggressive, and the strategy appeared to be working until it wasn't. Davis scored a knockdown in the final moments of round two, before closing the show in round seven with a body shot.

The win was one of the biggest in Gervonta Davis's career, but it now seems that there were no real losers. As first reported by Adam Stern of the Wall Street Journal, the pay-per-view event reportedly did well with over a million buys. Furthermore, the gate for the card was 22.8 million dollars.

Given the comments leading in by the promoters, it was going to be tough to match the hype. However, against all odds, it seems that 'Tank' and Ryan Garcia somehow cleared the bar.

See financial details of the Davis/Garcia pay-per-view and gate below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: How does the event stack up all-time?

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia's pay-per-view numbers put the two stars alongside some all-time greats.

'Tank' and 'KingRy' weren't exactly box office draws entering the lightweight contest. While Davis had fought in the past on pay-per-view, he hadn't done so hot. Garcia, meanwhile, had never fought on pay-per-view to begin with.

Despite that, with excellent promotion and a great build-up, the two made 1.2 million pay-per-view buys. For comparison, that's the same number that Canelo Alvarez's rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin did in September 2018. It's also just 50,000 buys short of Manny Pacquiao's clash with Oscar De La Hoya in December 2008.

However, when looking at gate numbers, the feat becomes even more impressive. The gate for Davis vs. Garcia has landed as the fifth-largest gate of all time for the city. Given Las Vegas' status as the fighting capital of the world, that's extremely impressive.

The event has landed with some good company as well. The only fights above Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia include some of the biggest names in combat sports history, including Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez, and more.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao - $72.2million

Mayweather vs McGregor - $55.4million

Canelo vs Golovkin I - $27.1million

Canelo vs Golovkin II - $23.5million

Davis vs Garcia - $22.8million

Davis vs Garcia - $22.8million

Mayweather vs Canelo - $20million

