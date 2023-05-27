Who is Ryan Garcia fighting next? 'KingRy' calls to face newly crowned champion

Earlier today, Ryan Garcia called out Rolando Romero for his return.

'KingRy' is fresh off his showdown against Gervonta Davis last month. The two headlined a Showtime pay-per-view, with the matchup being one of the most hyped in years. As for the fight itself, it turned out to be quite lopsided.

'Tank' wound up dominating the lightweight star in their Sin City Showdown last month in Las Vegas. Garcia came out firing early, but a knockdown in round two stopped him in his tracks. Davis later closed the show in the seventh round by knockout via body shot.

To his credit, Ryan Garcia hasn't rested on his laurels since losing last month. The young star famously left his coach, Joe Goossen, in favor of Derrick James. The Houston-based trainer also works with names such as Errol Spence Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

Furthermore, 'KingRy' is already eyeing a return to the ring. Earlier this week, Garcia made headlines by teasing his comeback. Now on Twitter, he's called out Rolando Romero for a fight later this year. 'Rolly' is a familiar name to fans thanks to his rivalry with Gervonta Davis.

Like Garcia, 'Tank' squared a knockout win over Romero in their showdown last year. Due to their common opponents, it seems the young star wants a crack at 'Rolly'.

See his callout in the tweet below:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Okay rollies you asked for it



Let’s get it 🥊🥊



This one is for barroso Okay rollies you asked for it Let’s get it 🥊🥊This one is for barroso

Why does Ryan Garcia want to fight Rolando Romero?

As Ryan Garcia stated in his tweet, he wants to fight Rolando Romero to avenge Ismael Barroso.

While 'Rolly' is known to fans thanks to his rivalry with Gervonta Davis, there's more than that. Earlier this month, Romero was involved in one of the most controversial matches in a long, long time.

On Showtime, the super lightweight contender returned to face Ismael Barroso. The fight was a short-notice one for the latter, as Alberto Puello was originally slated to face Romero. However, due to a positive drug test, he was pulled from the fight.

In the short-notice main event earlier this month, Rolando Romero won by seventh-round stoppage. In the process, he also claimed the WBA super lightweight title, but it didn't come without controversy.

In the championship bout, Barroso was doing much of the better work, even scoring a knockdown. Even in the finishing sequence where the bout came to a close, he still seems with it and is landing punches.

WG @NvictusManeo



Absolutely disgraceful stoppage by Tony Weeks. Man should never ref another boxing match again. Ismael Barroso was a little gassed but nowhere close to being hurt. Embarrassing. Congrats to Rolly Romero on a gift-wrapped win. #RomeroBarroso Absolutely disgraceful stoppage by Tony Weeks. Man should never ref another boxing match again. Ismael Barroso was a little gassed but nowhere close to being hurt. Embarrassing. Congrats to Rolly Romero on a gift-wrapped win. #RomeroBarrosohttps://t.co/SH91ppVDe1

As a result, there's been heavy fan backlash towards the referee and Rolando Romero. It seems that Ryan Garcia is interested in avenging the 40-year-old given the controversial stoppage.

