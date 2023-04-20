What did Alberto Puello test positive for? Find out all about the WBA champ's PED controversy

Alberto Puello has come under fire as the boxer has been caught for steroids.

'The Wasp' has been out of the ring since his clash with Batyr Akhmedov last August. The two battled over the vacant WBA Super lightweight championship, and the two put on a show. The two put on a close fight, with Puello earning the win by a split decision.

The victory was massive and gave the 28-year-old the biggest win of his career. Furthermore, Puello was the WBA Super lightweight champion, and he wasn't going to let the momentum die out. Following the win, he scheduled his first title defense against former Gervonta Davis opponent Rolando Romero.

The two were set to face off next month, but sadly, the fight has now been canceled. Alberto Puello tested positive for Clomifene, the same drug that Conor Benn tested positive for last October. 'The Destroyer' is currently in the midst of his own drug scandal as well.

For the uninitiated, Clomifene is normally used to help treat infertility issues in women. However, in men, the drug can be used as a steroid blocker that is taken after a cycle, so that way, it won't show up in drug tests.

Unfortunately, for Alberto Puello, he must've gotten a bad batch as he tested positive. He's been pulled for his clash with 'Rolly', and Romero will now face Ismael Barroso for the interim WBA Super lightweight title.

Romero could fight Ismael Barroso for the vacant title if Puello is stripped. Alberto Puello has tested positive for a banned substance ahead of his May 13 WBA 140-pound title defense against Rolly Romero, according to a VADA letter obtained by @MikeCoppinger Romero could fight Ismael Barroso for the vacant title if Puello is stripped. Alberto Puello has tested positive for a banned substance ahead of his May 13 WBA 140-pound title defense against Rolly Romero, according to a VADA letter obtained by @MikeCoppinger.Romero could fight Ismael Barroso for the vacant title if Puello is stripped. https://t.co/dyv3nbmAXm

Boxer caught for steroids: Batyr Ahkmedov reacts to Alberto Puello's test

Batyr Akhmedov has reacted to Alberto Puello's positive drug test.

The Russian was the last one to stand in the ring with 'The Wasp', as they fought last year. If there's someone who has a right to be angry about the positive test, it's probably Akhmedov.

The two put on a show last year for WBA super lightweight gold, with Puello picking up the win by split decision. Just a few short months later, his title reign might be a short-lived one, as the boxer has been caught on steroids.

In a recent interview with BoxingScene, Batyr Akhemdov reacted to Alberto Puello's positive test. There, he slammed his former opponent, stating:

“We fought for the title last August and I knew something was off in the fight... Our fight was the last fight for both of us and looking back on it now, I’m very suspicious about what might have taken place. I’ve fought in hundreds of amateur and professional bouts and can see when another boxer just doesn’t look right.”

See his comments below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Batyr Ahkmedov on Puello: I Knew Something Was Off in Our Fight, I'm Very Suspicious dlvr.it/SmpbWW Batyr Ahkmedov on Puello: I Knew Something Was Off in Our Fight, I'm Very Suspicious dlvr.it/SmpbWW https://t.co/lb5ko8qtvR

