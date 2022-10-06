What drug did Conor Benn test for?

Conor Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene, putting his return against Chris Eubank Jr. in jeopardy.

'The Destroyer' is currently undefeated, and is set to face the biggest challenge of his career this Saturday on DAZN pay-per-view. At the O2 Arena, Benn will move to 157-pounds for a showdown with former champion Eubank Jr.

Well, that was the plan, anyway. As of now, the matchup is currently in jeopardy of being canceled due to Benn testing positive for clomiphene. Both main event fighters were enrolled in random drug testing through VADA, which caught the 25-year-old.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata JUST IN



Conor Benn has failed a drug test ahead of his clash with Chris Eubank Jr



Benn has tested positive for clomiphene - which is used to increase/restart the body’s natural testosterone.



Not good,but a positive test doesn’t always point t intentional use



As of now, how the substance got into his system isn't known. However, the banned drug is mostly used to treat infertility in women. Beyond that use, it's been used in a lot of combat sports for a much, much different reason.

In men, clomiphene is used to boost testosterone production by over 100%, and in some cases, by as high as 200%. While it's rare for individuals to be caught using the drug in combat sports, it has happened in the past.

In 2016, former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones tested positive for the drug, forcing his UFC 200 showdown with Daniel Cormier to be scrapped. Unlike 'Bones', Conor Benn's return is currently still on, as of now.

Will Conor Benn fight Chris Eubank Jr.?

Currently, Conor Benn's matchup with Chris Eubank Jr. is on, but that could change soon.

Following the positive test, the British Boxing Board of Control released a statement stating that they wouldn't sanction the contest. The BBBoC is by far the biggest governing body in the country, and most promoters go through them for big matchups.

However, that doesn't mean they are the only governing body in the U.K. Another notable sanctioning body in England is the Luxembourg Boxing Federation. While they don't sanction massive fights that often, they have in the past.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn reportedly may be sanctioned by the Luxembourg Boxing Federation (like David Haye vs Derek Chisora in 2012) after the BBBofC prohibited the fight due to Benn’s positive VADA test. It’s claimed this is being explored. [According to @MikeCoppinger Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn reportedly may be sanctioned by the Luxembourg Boxing Federation (like David Haye vs Derek Chisora in 2012) after the BBBofC prohibited the fight due to Benn’s positive VADA test. It’s claimed this is being explored. [According to @MikeCoppinger]

In 2012, David Haye's showdown with Derek Chisora wasn't prohibited due to a pre-fight brawl between their two camps. As a result, the Luxembourg Boxing Federation stepped in and sanctioned the contest, allowing it to proceed.

Lastly, the Professional Boxing Association is another sanctioning body that works in the country. While the least-known of the groups, they sanctioned YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI's return to the U.K. last month.

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. appears to be on as of now, but fans will likely receive confirmation on the bout in the coming days.

