Why did Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. get canceled?

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn has been canceled by the British Boxing Board of Control. The pair were set to fight this weekend on Saturday, October 8 at the O2 Arena in London. However, earlier today, the results of a random drug test on Benn were announced by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Brit had the banned substance clomifene in his system.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn looked to pacify the situation by releasing a statement that claimed the fight would go on. Hearn defended his fighter and assured fans that the fight would go on. However, shortly after, the Boxing Board of Control released a statement saying:

"On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing. That was communicated to the Boxers and Promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022."

Chris Eubank Jr. reacts to Eddie Hearn's statement regarding Conor Benn's doping test results

On Saturday night, Chris Eubank Jr. was hoping to finally put an end to the rivalry his father started with Nigel Benn by dominating his son Conor Benn.

The bout was billed as 'Born Rivals' and looked to put an end to one of the greatest rivalries in British boxing. However, 'Next Gen' will now have to wait for Benn to pass a doping test and the fight may get rescheduled for a later date.

Eddie Hearn put out a statement regarding the fight, assuring fans that the fight would go on after Benn tested positive for clomifene. Chris Eubank Jr. reacted to the statement with an emoji.

Chris Eubank Sr.'s wish of his son not taking up the fight has been fulfilled. The former world champion did not want his son to fight Benn at a catchweight fearing for his life. He claimed that extreme weight cutting and rehydration issues can cause brain injuries in boxing. He had also stopped coaching 'Next Gen' for the fight due to his concerns.

