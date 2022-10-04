Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. height, weight and reach comparison

Chris Eubank Jr. looks much bigger than Conor Benn heading into their showdown on Saturday.

'Next Gen' and 'The Destroyer' are set to clash this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England. The event will be broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view and is expected to be one of the biggest boxing matchups of the year, especially in the U.K.

Heading into the matchup, the former champion Eubank is a slight favorite. The reason is that he is much bigger than his foe physically. He also has a huge experience edge over Benn.

Eubank Jr. is the taller fighter. The former champion stands at 5'11. Benn is considerably smaller, as seen in their pre-fight staredowns. The welterweight prospect is 5'8.

In terms of reach, the veteran once again has the advantage. Eubank Jr. has a 73-inch reach, and he uses it very well. Benn has a 68-inch reach.

Lastly, Chris Eubank Jr. is expected to be much heavier than Conor Benn come fight night. While this contest will take place at a 157-pound catchweight, the former champion normally fights at 168-pounds. Meanwhile, Benn normally competes at 147-pounds.

Will Conor Benn defeat Chris Eubank Jr.?

Conor Benn is currently a considerable underdog for Chris Eubank Jr.

'The Destroyer' is currently undefeated, and has barely been challenged in his boxing career. His punching power is also one of the best in the welterweight and it was on display in his most recent victory over Chris van Heerden in April.

However, the 26-year-old hasn't had a long career. As a consequence, he hasn't faced a top fighter at 147-pounds. Now, Benn isn't just fighting a contender in his next matchup, he's fighting a former champion from a bigger weight class.

For his part, 'Next Gen' appears to be hitting his prime and stated that his goal is to fight for a title next. However, he took the one-off bout with Benn as a way to get a payday for a relatively low-risk matchup.

The oddsmakers and pundits appear to be with the former champion and have Conor Benn as a solid underdog for the showdown next Saturday. While the prospect could one day become a titleholder, this matchup is going to be a very tough one for him.

