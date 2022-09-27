Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Time, date, venue, full fight card, how to watch, PPV details, and latest betting odds 

Fans are inching closer to the highly-anticipated battle between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.

The battle is set to go down at the O2 Arena on October 8 in London, England. The U.K. showdown is set to be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view, and the ring walks will take place around 10:00 PM local time.

The pay-per-view card will cost $19.99, and the event itself is quite top-heavy. It's clear that the promoters behind the event are banking on the popularity of Eubank Jr. and Benn. However, there are some solid names on the undercard to watch come October 8.

Former champion Shannon Courtenay is set to return to action to face Gemma Ruegg at Bantamweight. Former Commonwealth Light-Heavyweight titleholder Lyndon Arthur is also set to return against an opponent yet to be named. It will be his first bout since his loss to Anthony Yarde last December.

The betting odds aren't far apart for the headliner. 'Next Gen' is currently the favorite, sitting at a -225 according to MGM. Meanwhile, 'The Destroyer' is returning as a +180 underdog for the biggest fight of his career to date.

However, it's likely the betting line will change the closer that we get to fight day.

Will Chris Eubank Jr. defeat Conor Benn?

The matchup between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn is interesting for many reasons, however, it seems that 'Next Gen' is the favorite to win.

Chris Eubank Jr. is currently riding one of the best winning streaks of his career; he hasn't lost since 2018. The former champion is riding a six-fight winning streak, wherein he's shown a more vicious side of himself.

His ferocity wa on display in his last fight against Liam Williams. Eubank Jr. battered his opponent. The U.K. star came out after the fight and stated that he kept the beatdown going to "punish" his foe. He's also shown massive improvement after Roy Jones Jr. became his coach.

Conor Benn ices Chris Van Heerden to remain undefeated Conor Benn ices Chris Van Heerden to remain undefeated 🔥 https://t.co/Qg0InfZt3Q

Meanwhile, Conor Benn is undefeated at 21-0, and has shown power in spades, especially in his last bout with Chris van Heerden. However, he hasn't faced much top competition, and is moving up multiple weight classes to face Eubank Jr.

It's not inconcieveable that the 25-year-old could spring an upset.

