"I would fight him next" - Conor Benn on Chris Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn claims that he will fight Chris Eubank Jr. "any day of the week" as he prepares for an update on his next opponent.

The 25-year-old welterweight contender is now 21-0 after blowing away Chris Van Heerden in his last bout. Benn earned an emphatic victory over Van Heerden in April, stopping the South African in the second round to retain the WBA Continental Welterweight Title.

The welterweight looked eager to fight a big name as he spoke to Boxing Social about a potential domestic clash with Chris Eubank Jr:

"I don't think he will take the fight... It would be a catchweight, I suppose, but I wouldn't lose any sleep fighting him at 160 [pounds], I wouldn't lose any sleep at all."

Conor Benn then added:

"I would fight him next if that got presented to me. I'd have that fight any day of the week, twice on Sundays."

With Benn being open to increasing his weight in a fight against Eubank Jr., the possibility of a matchup is growing even larger.

Eubank has also included Benn in his '3-man hitlist' of fights that he is most eager for, with the fellow Brit only being behind Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. The former world champion did mention that a fight with Benn would be 'further down the line.'

The competition for the welterweight is definitely out there and after his promoter Eddie Hearn recently claimed that the young Brit is going to have a big fight next, it opens up many options.

Watch Benn's full interview here:

Can Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. follow up from their father's classics?

The original bouts between Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank are two fights that have gone into the history books of British boxing. The domestic rivalry between the pair was one of the biggest in the sports history.

With the introduction of Conor Benn to the elite level of British boxing, it now opens up the door to another gigantic clash between the two bloodlines.

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn first met in 1990 as Eubank extended his unbeaten record by knocking out Benn in a thrilling fight. Over 40,000 people attended Old Trafford to watch the rematch dubbed 'Judgement Day' three years later, which ended in a split draw.

With the power that Conor Benn possesses and the iron chin that Eubank Jr. has, the fight would be likely be extremely thrilling. The two fighters' styles create an intriguing match-up as fans will look to see if history will repeat itself.

Watch Nigel Benn vs. Chris Eubank here:

Edited by John Cunningham