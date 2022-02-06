Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams full card results

Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams fought at the Motorpoint Arena in Wales in a massive grudge match. The fight had major title implications, with both men having the possibility of scoring a championship fight with a win in the main event.

The co-main event was also a huge fight. WBA, WBC, IBF and The Ring female Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields was set to fight WBF Champion Ema Kozin in a winner-takes-all title bout. In addition to the titles being on the line, the winner of the bout likely had a date with Savannah Marshall with a win as well.

Another top fight on the card was former unified light-welterweight world champion Julius Indongo taking on prospect Chris Jenkins. A key bout also saw heavyweight title challenger Otto Wallin matching up with journeyman Kamil Sokolowski.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams results

Chris Eubank Jr. def. Liam Williams via unanimous decision (116-109 116-108, 117-109)

Chris Eubank Jr. dominated the main event, winning via unanimous decision. 'Next Gen' scored four knockdowns on his foe, and even spent various portions of the fight showboating and taunting Williams. The showmanship is likely to be a nod to his current trainer, Roy Jones Jr.

Claressa Shields def. Ema Kozin via unanimous decision (100-90 3x)

Shields dominated the bout, winning every single round cleanly en route to a unanimous decision victory. The Michigan-native is now seemingly set for a fight with Savannah Marshall, who was seen ringside pretending to be asleep during the co-main event.

The two then had a confrontation ringside, where the pair traded words. It will be interesting to see when the pair do meet in the ring.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall go at it as Marshall says: "If you perform like that against me, I'll absolutely wipe the floor with you… Wind your neck in… You just went ten rounds with an absolute child, people were walking out. Pillow fists. That was embarrassing." Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall go at it as Marshall says: "If you perform like that against me, I'll absolutely wipe the floor with you… Wind your neck in… You just went ten rounds with an absolute child, people were walking out. Pillow fists. That was embarrassing." https://t.co/Bvzl5yUMCt

Chris Jenkins def. Julius Indongo via points decision (78-75)

Caroline Dubois def. Vaida Masiokaite via points decision (60-54)

Otto Wallin def. Kamil Sokolowski via points decision (79-74)

Samuel Antwi def. Conah Walker via unanimous decision (96-95, 96-94, 97-94)

Harlem Eubank def. Viroel Simion via TKO (Round 5)

Shane Gill def. Steve Robinson via points decision (58-56)

Also Read Article Continues below

Rhys Edwards def. Ruslan Berchuk via points decision (60-54)

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim