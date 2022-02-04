Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall reportedly in the works

Claressa Shields has long been angling for a bout against Savannah Marshall. It seems as though she may soon get her wish to take on 'Silent Assassin'.

The Michigan-native is currently set to fight Saturday night. However, she's already looking past that bout and is eyeing a date with the WBO Middleweight Champion Marshall.

Michael Benson, from talkSPORT, was the first to announce the news on Twitter. Marshall's manager told Benson that they are also targeting the bout for the U.K. in June. The British contender will even be ringside for Shields' fight on Saturday. The deal is obviously withholding both women winning their scheduled fights, but it's worth noting that both women are massive favorites in their respective bouts.

"Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall is planned for June in the UK, according to Shields' manager Mark Taffet. Shields must first beat Ema Kozin on Saturday night (Marshall will be ringside) and Marshall must then beat Femke Hermans on March 12th."

Shields will defend her WBA, WBC, IBF and The Ring female Middleweight titles against the Russian Ema Kozin this Saturday on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams.

Marshall, on the other hand, won't be in the ring until March 12th. The 'Silent Assassin' will defend her WBO Middleweight strap against top contender Femke Hermans in Birmingham.

Claressa Shields is considered to the greatest pound-for-pound women's boxer

Claressa Shields' bout against Savannah Marshall would be the biggest fight of her career. The main reason being that nobody can seemingly challenge the 'GWOAT' in any capacity.

Shields entered professional boxing in 2016 after scoring gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Her first bout was against future unified Super-Middleweight Champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn. She won the bout via unanimous decision, which was a sign of things to come.

Shields went on to win her next 10 bouts and became a champion in three different weight classes. Along the way, she became viewed as not only the greatest pound-for-pound women's boxer on the planet, but potentially the greatest to ever compete.

