"It's a damn shame" - Claressa Shields responds to hostile fan reactions following her comments on Jake Paul

Claressa Shields has questioned the logic of Jake Paul's fans as their strange rivalry continues to build.

For months now, it's been clear that Claressa Shields isn't a fan of Jake Paul. While she understands what he's accomplished in terms of drawing more eyes to the sport, their experience levels differ greatly and Shields wants the gulf between them to be recognized

Jake Paul, meanwhile, took great pride in Shields losing her second pro mixed martial arts fight against Abigail Montes. The defeat saw her drop to 1-1 in the sport.

With their rivalry still ongoing, Shields took it upon herself to call Paul's fanbase out on social media.

"This a weird world we live in, a grown ass man can insult me & call me losers & etc but when I respond I’m “attacking” him! It’s funny but then again it’s a damn shame."

As we continue to see them speaking about one another, it feels like just a matter of time before they're either on the same card as one another or they help someone train to fight the other.

What's next for Jake Paul?

The Jake Paul experiment is still ongoing and after he was able to knock out Tyron Woodley last weekend, 2022 is starting to look incredibly bright for him. The victory took his pro boxing record up to 5-0 and ensured that everyone will continue to call him out at the earliest available opportunity.

Tommy Fury was initially the man who was supposed to be fighting Jake Paul down in Tampa. After that fell through due to an injury, 'The Problem Child' opted to mock the Brit relentlessly throughout fight week.

The stage would appear to be set for them to tussle somewhere down the line in 2022. If that doesn't come to fruition, there are plenty of others ready to take on the challenge.

Nate Diaz has one fight left on his deal and could be thrust into the boxing spotlight by Jake Paul and his team. The end game, though, appears to be for Paul to meet Conor McGregor.

