"Say my name b**ch" - Claressa Shields fires shots at Jake Paul after 'The Problem Child' dismissed the 'no knockout clause' argument

Claressa Shields has taken a shot at Jake Paul for not mentioning her name when addressing rumors of a "no knockout" clause in his fight contracts.

While he may not exactly be everyone's cup of tea, Jake Paul has done a pretty good job of getting people to care about his fights. Whether it be his style inside the squared circle or the trash talk he engages in, 'The Problem Child' is more than happy to stir the pot if it means he can generate some more pay-per-view buys.

Hardcore boxing fans aren't too keen on his antics but casuals are getting on board. That'll likely continue to happen for as long as he keeps winning.

Claressa Shields, meanwhile, hasn't been shy when voicing her own personal dissatisfaction with Jake Paul. She even took things to another level recently by "exposing" that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has a clause in his contracts that indicates he can't be knocked out.

Paul promptly responded to the allegation, with Shields deciding that wasn't going to be the end of it. On Twitter, the undisputed female light middleweight champion wrote:

"It’s hilarious to see Jake get asked about the no Knockout clause, say my name b*tch! You come for me, I come for you. Google “NDA” It’s only a question though."

While Shields may have suffered a setback of her own recently in her mixed martial arts career, that doesn't mean she won't continue to speak up for what she believes is right.

The next step for Jake Paul

Instead of fighting Tommy Fury on December 18, which was the original plan, Jake Paul will now take part in a rematch against Tyron Woodley. The switch came after Fury was forced to pull out of the contest through injury.

Paul has even suggested that Woodley will receive an extra $500,000 on top of his fee to compete if he's able to knock him out.

While Fury vs. Paul is what many of us want to see, this isn't the worst back-up, especially if Woodley is able to let his hands go this time.

