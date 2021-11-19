'To all the Jake Paul fans, glad to have your attention'- Claressa Shields takes another jab at Jake Paul while announcing her next 'real fight'

Claressa Shields and Jake Paul seem to have developed some genuine animosity towards each other. After recently challenging Paul to a sparring session and betting $100,000 on the same, Shields is not done with ' The Problem Child.' Arguably boxing's 'GWOAT', Shields recently took to Twitter to address fans of Jake Paul.

"To all the @jakepaul fans tweeting me, thanks glad to have your attention! I fight December 11th on @SkySportsBoxing defending my 3 MAJOR WORLD Titles in Cardiff! Make sure y'all tune into some real boxing"

Claressa Shields took a subtle dig at Jake Paul when she asked his fans to tune in for 'some real boxing.' It is not the first time that Paul has been criticized for not having 'real fights.' However, considering Jake Paul's presence in the world of entertainment, Shields was quick to capitalize on all the attention and promote her upcoming boxing bout scheduled for December 11.

After recently suffering a loss in her second MMA outing, Shields will look to stay undefeated in her boxing career as she puts her middleweight title on the line.

The recent remarks made by Claressa Shields did not sit well with Jake Paul's own Most Valuable Promotions. The official Twitter handle of the MVP fired back at Shields for her low PPV numbers.

"Last Claressa Shields event did a smashing 7,000 PPV buys. Will this one from Cardiff break that massive number?"

Jake Paul sends a message to the Fury family

Jake Paul is set to take on Tommy Fury on December 18th, and with the fight only a month away, the social media star turned professional boxer had a message for fans and Tommy Fury's family. The 24 year-old took to Twitter to share the following message:

"1 month to go until December 18th and a complete embarrassment of the Fury family. Mark your calendars now to witness history in Tampa."

Tommy Fury is being trained by his older brother Tyson Fury and is backed by many to put an end to Jake Paul's boxing hype train. It will be interesting to see how Paul performs against Fury.

