"Jake Paul can't beat me in sparring" - Female boxing champion Claressa Shields offers Jake Paul $100,000 if the YouTuber beat her in a sparring session

Jake Paul has recently been challenged by female boxing champion Claressa Shields. Arguably the greatest female boxer of all time has had some harsh words for Paul. Shields took a shot at 'The Problem Child' and, in the process, challenged him for a sparring session over Twitter. The post read:

"I got 100,000$ of my own money I’ll put up that Jake Paul can’t beat me in sparring! That’s on me! Let alone a fight! @JLeonLove tell ya mans I said what’s up! I fight December 11th, he fight the 18th after that we can sparr 6 rounds! Best 4 out of 6 rounds! If it last all 6."

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields I got 100,000$ of my own money I’ll put up that Jake Paul can’t beat me in sparring! That’s on me! Let alone a fight! @JLeonLove tell ya mans I said what’s up! I fight December 11th, he fight the 18th after that we can sparr 6 rounds! Best 4 out of 6 rounds! If it last all 6 😈 I got 100,000$ of my own money I’ll put up that Jake Paul can’t beat me in sparring! That’s on me! Let alone a fight! @JLeonLove tell ya mans I said what’s up! I fight December 11th, he fight the 18th after that we can sparr 6 rounds! Best 4 out of 6 rounds! If it last all 6 😈

Jake Paul and Claressa Shields have been at each other's nerves for a while now. Shields has now decided to ask Paul to back up his trash talk in the ring.

Jake Paul had earlier criticized Shields after her first MMA loss back in October. It is worth noting that the boxing superstar suffered her first MMA loss in just her second pro outing. That said, her record in boxing cannot be understated.

She is a multi-time gold medalist and is the only boxer in the world, male or female, to become the unified champion in two weight classes. Her pro-boxing record currently stands at 11-0. Although the challenge is on the table, it is doubtful that Jake Paul will agree to spar against the female boxing superstar.

What did Jake Paul say after Claressa Shields' first loss in MMA?

In October, Claressa Shields went up against Abigail Montes in only her second MMA bout at the PFL World Championship finale. Leading into the fight, she threw shade at Jake Paul when asked about potentially fighting on his undercard. Shields talked about how Paul has done nothing in the sport to be headlining major events like he is. She said:

“What's Jake Paul done that’s so great to where he gets to be the main event PPV on Showtime and I don’t?"

Unsurprisingly, Jake Paul took note of these words. As soon as Shields lost her fight to Montes via split decision, Paul was quick to clap back at her. 'The Problem Child' posted a message to her on Twitter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! I love karma @Claressashields Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! I love karma @Claressashields,Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! https://t.co/gRTqKLZt8A

Edited by Avinash Tewari