"I can beat up Jake Paul" - Boxing GWOAT Claressa Shields claims she can defeat the YouTuber at her current weight class 

Owing to the winds of change that have been prompted by the likes of Jake Paul, crossover fights have seemingly become the norm in boxing. However, we haven't considered women fighting men or vice versa, and with good reason.

That said, Claressa Shields believes she has what it takes to beat the YouTuber-turned-boxer. While in conversation with the media at a PFL event, Claressa Shields minced no words talking about how a fight between her and Jake Paul would go.

"No disrespect to Tyron Woodley and no disrespect to Jake Paul, but I'm a real boxer. Like, I can beat up Jake Paul at the weight class I'm at right now," said Claressa Shields.

'T-Rex' forayed into the MMA circuit back in June 2021. However, when it comes to pure boxing, she's as good as it gets. Shields believes her experience inside the squared circle is more than enough to beat Jake Paul, even though he's a man who towers over her in size and reach.

Catch the entire PFL media scrum below:

Claressa Shields dismisses the possibility of fighting on Jake Paul's undercard

Many fighters have gravitated towards the opportunity to fight on the undercard of Jake Paul. Admittedly, the money that comes with the fight is something that fighters can hardly refuse.

However, as far as Claressa Shields is concerned, fighting under Jake Paul is equivalent to disrespecting her craft and all that she's achieved. In the same interview, she was asked to comment on the probability of that happening. Here's what she had to say about the same:

Also Read

"Don't ever disrespect me. I would never fight on an undercard of Jake Paul. I'm a three-time division world champion, two-time Olympic Gold medalist in boxing."

She further drew a clear line in the sand between Amanda Serrano, who fought on Jake Paul's undercard, and herself. Claressa Shields went on to adjudge herself as a million-dollar fighter, dismissing the possibility of fighting for anything less than that.

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari