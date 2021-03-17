'Jesus, what am I doing here?' - Claressa Shields shares experience of first day of training with Jon Jones at Jackson Wink academy

World champion boxer Claressa Shields is now training in mixed martial arts. During a recent interview on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, the 26-year old revisited her time at the famed Jackson Wink academy. The gym is proudly known for housing some of the biggest names in MMA history including Jon Jones, Rashad Evans, Donald Cerrone, Holly Holm, and Mike Perry.

With the popularity of MMA increasing every day, fighters from other disciplines seem to be fascinated by its intricacies. One such fighter is three-division boxing world champion, Claressa Shields. Boasting a decorated amateur record, Shields is an accomplished boxer with gold medals in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. After amassing an impressive amateur record of 25 wins and 0 losses, 'T-Rex' seemed on her way to super-stardom.

It was an honor and a pleasure to sit down with @claressashields 2 time Olympic gold medalist, multiple division world champion and boxing’s GWOAT!

Available now on @spotifypodcasts https://t.co/n28preOYwE — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) March 16, 2021

Claressa Shields made her professional boxing debut on November 19th, 2016, when she defeated Franchon Crews-Dezurn via unanimous decision. The Michigan-state native soon found herself at the top of the food chain, further extending her undefeated run to 11 wins.

The GWOAT was DOMINANT in her victory 🐐@ClaressaShields outlanded Marie Eve Dicaire 116 punches to 31 on Friday night. (via @FiteTV) #ShieldsDicaire pic.twitter.com/dqwiYPiUEm — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) March 6, 2021

Is Claressa Shields jumping ship to MMA?

In November 2020, news surfaced online about Claressa Shields signing a three-year contract with the Professional Fighters League. Expected to make her debut in 2021, Shields began her Jiu-Jitsu training under IBJJF No Gi World Champion Roberto Alencar.

In late 2020, the celebrated boxer reportedly also started training at the Jackson Wink MMA facility alongside former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Whilst speaking with Joe Rogan on the 'JRE' podcast, Claressa Shields dove deep into her experience at the Jackson Wink gym. Following her signing with the Professional Fighters League, Shields spoke about how she lacked a plan before the gym came to her rescue:

"I was actually going to reach out to them, but thank god they reached out to me! I trained there for about like a good two-three weeks and Jonny Bones was there the first week - watching, kinda scoping a little bit, and we just figured out that we were twins! That's the best thing ever 'cause he's a hard worker, he's smart, he's strategic, and we believe in hard work!"

Will this trend of accomplished fighters from various martial arts forms like Claressa Shields taking a keen interest continue? If so, which other fighters would you like to see compete in MMA?

