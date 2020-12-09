Claressa Shields reveals she has been friends with 'GOAT' Jon Jones for years

Professional boxing superstar Claressa Shields has revealed that she and "GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time) Jon Jones have been friends for years.

Claressa Shields and Jon Jones hold great respect for one another

Claressa Shields noted that Jon Jones has been incredibly supportive of her over the years. Speaking to FanSidedMMA, Shields added that Jon had told her that if she were to ever cross over from boxing to MMA, the gym he trains at (Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico) would gladly welcome her.

“Me and Jon Jones have been friends for a few years now. And every time I see him it’s more just like it’s all love; it’s all respect. And we both give each other that respect for being GOATs. And he always said if I ever wanted to go over to MMA – because it’s already been talked about over the last couple of years – he just said that him and his team will be more than happy to help me and more than happy for me to come train with them.

“After signing with PFL, you know a contract to be a professional MMA fighter, I got so many coaches reaching out to me from all over. Coaches I do know, coaches I’ve heard of, some I haven’t heard of. And it just seemed like coming to Albuquerque, New Mexico, was the fastest move in order for me to take advantage of my time that I had to get ready for my MMA debut in May (or) June of next year.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Additionally, when asked whether Jon Jones could be one of her corner people in her MMA debut, Claressa Shields revealed that they’ve been training together every other day. Shields added that she’s coming back to Albuquerque, New Mexico, after Christmas.

Claressa Shields noted that Jon Jones has let her know that he wants to help her as much as possible in her MMA journey.

Shields continued by saying that while Jones being in her corner for her fight isn’t a given, it is a possibility and all depends on how much time he has.

Furthermore, Claressa Shields highlighted that she’s been training under the guidance of Jackson Wink MMA Academy’s revered coaches Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn. Shields continued that she also trained with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

Claressa Shields and Jon Jones are aiming to make a huge statement in 2021

Advertisement

Claressa Shields has noted that while under contract with MMA promotion PFL, she can still continue competing in the sport of professional boxing as well.

As revealed by Shields, she’s set to make her MMA debut in May or June of next year. Meanwhile, Jon Jones is working towards bulking up ahead of his heavyweight debut that’s expected to take place in 2021.

While @Claressashields begins her MMA journey, it's hard to top learning from one of the best to ever do it 🦴



(via @JonnyBones) pic.twitter.com/huAglg5fP9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 6, 2020

Spell check sucks lol. It’s Claressa not Clarissa https://t.co/kOfGxNF1rt — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) December 7, 2020

Jones has asserted that his aim is to win the UFC heavyweight title. The UFC heavyweight division presently features several dangerous KO artists and well-rounded MMA competitors. The division’s reigning champion is one of the greatest fighters in the world, Stipe Miocic.

What are your views on Claressa Shields’ statements regarding "GOAT" Jon Jones? Sound off in the comments.