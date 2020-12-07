UFC fighter claims Claressa Shields is going to be a "monster" in MMA

UFC fighter Angela Hill has taken to her official social media account so as to weigh in on professional boxing star Claressa Shields’ training for her MMA debut.

Angela Hill, a longtime contender in the UFC women’s Strawweight division, had words of high praise for Claressa Shields. The 35-year-old UFC fighter sent out a tweet that read as follows –

When I was her age I was thinking about having my first amateur Muay Thai fight. If she embraces the grind this woman is gonna be a monster in mma. https://t.co/QtMxXFhV5m — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 6, 2020

At just 25 years of age, Claressa Shields is considered to be one of the most decorated boxers in the world. Shields captured gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Claressa Shields is one of the most decorated professional boxers to cross over to MMA

Holly Holm is widely regarded as one of the most successful combat sports athletes, given her tremendous success in the sports of professional boxing and MMA.

Holm held world titles in not one but three separate weight classes during her career as a professional boxer. She went on to compete in MMA and won the UFC women’s Bantamweight title.

It goes without saying that Holm is one of the most decorated professional boxers to make the transition to MMA. Similarly, Claressa Shields has lately been preparing for her crossover from the sport of professional boxing to MMA.

In November of this year, the combat sports world was set abuzz by the news of Shields signing a contract with MMA promotion PFL (Professional Fighters League).

Claressa Shields has won professional boxing world titles in three weight classes. She has earned global acclaim in the fight game for her discipline and commitment to professional boxing.

Needless to say, the fact that the Olympic gold medalist is now all set to try her hand at MMA has got the large majority of fans and experts eagerly awaiting her upcoming debut.

Boxing is a martial art that’s widely utilized in MMA

Claressa Shields’ wealth of boxing experience is expected to serve as a huge advantage that she will hold over most opponents in her MMA career in the years to come.

Boxing is a martial art that’s primarily a striking-centric one, although clinch-work grappling and dirty boxing is an inalienable part of the sweet science.

The sport of Mixed Martial Arts is one wherein competitors are free to utilize combat techniques from the myriad of martial arts known to us.

On that note, boxing is one of the most common martial arts utilized in MMA, as techniques from this particular martial art serve many fighters as a great foundation upon which they build their overall MMA arsenal.

Fans can expect further details regarding Claressa Shields’ MMA career to unravel in the days to come. As for UFC fighter Angela Hill, she’s coming off a split decision loss to Michelle Waterson whom she fought in September of this year.