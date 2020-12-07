Jon Jones has taken to Twitter and shared a video in which he is seen training with Claressa Shields. The former UFC champion had earlier stated that he is excited to see how Shields' MMA career unfolds.

It was recently announced that Shields has signed with Professional Fighters League and will be making her MMA debut in 2021. Shields is a three-division boxing champion and is widely regarded as one of the greatest female boxers of all time.

Jon Jones is impressed with Claressa Shields

Jon Jones posted a video on Twitter in which the UFC light heavyweight kingpin is training with Shields. Jones' tweet noted that Shields has crazy work ethics and could be a problem for her potential future opponents.

"Athletic, learns fast and has a crazy work ethic, Clarissa could be a problem."

Athletic, learns fast and has a crazy work ethic, Clarissa could be a problem 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WABMPTkFlk — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 6, 2020

Upon watching one of Shields' recent training videos, "Bones" had earlier stated that the 25-year-old American boxer making her way into MMA is "pretty exciting."

OK this is pretty exciting 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wKX227LstJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 5, 2020

Training at the famous Jackson Wink MMA Academy, Shields was also joined by former UFC women's bantamweight champion, Holly Holm, who herself had a wonderful professional boxing career. Apart from Jones and Holm, UFC superstar Conor McGregor also gave training tips to the Americann boxer.

Under the guidance of such stalwarts of MMA, whether Shields would be able to replicate her legendary boxing achievements in MMA, remains a question. However, given the utter grit and determination of the Michigan-born boxer, she may well go on to become a success in MMA as well.

Jon Jones set to move to heavyweight

Having been at the summit of the UFC light heavyweight division for years, Jon Jones officially vacated his title back in August, 2020. Jones asserted that he wants to stake his claim on the heavyweight belt which will further his already-cemented legacy in the UFC.

"Bones" has been training consistently since announcing that he will be making a jump to heavyweight. The 33-year-old had previously said he will be ready to fight in the next few months.

While UFC President Dana White has made it clear that Francis Ngannou is at the front of the queue to challenge Stipe Miocic, it will be interesting to see if Jones' first heavyweight fight will have a title on the line or not.