UFC superstar Conor McGregor is excited to see how Claressa Shields - arguably the greatest female boxer ever - evolves in the sport of mixed martial arts.

It was recently announced that Shields has signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 25-year-old will step foot into the Octagon in 2021.

Shields making her way into MMA has become a center of attention after some of the biggest names in the sport have come forward to help her progress with her new journey.

Conor McGregor gives training tips to Claressa Shields

The Irishman is the latest to weigh in on how Claressa Shields can improve her skillset to succeed in MMA.

McGregor took to his Instagram account and commented on a post in which Shields can be seen training with former UFC champion, Jon Jones. "The Notorious'"briefly explained what could possibly help Shields to thrive in MMA.

"Teach her balancing on the single leg first! Warm up / warm down for EVERY session - Pick the single leg and move her around. Elevate the leg high. Push her back with it. Lower it forward etc etc. Get her real cozy hopping on that single leg! Improve her hamstring flexibility as well as balancing ability. Crucial going forward! Have her play with her punching while bouncing on the single also. Finding the target of the temple of the person moving her leg around! Think coziness! Good luck Clarissa! Excited to see you progress!"

McGregor is not the only one to show her the ropes. The 25-year-old American has also received advice from the likes of Jon Jones and boxer-turned-mixed martial artist, Holly Holm.

Revisiting Claressa Shield's boxing career

The reason why Claressa Shields is often regarded as one of the greatest female boxers of all time is her extraordinary achievements. At the age of 25, Shields has accomplished everything there is in boxing and is now successfully transitioning into MMA, which speaks volume of her caliber.

Before turning to professional boxing, Claressa Shields was already making waves as an amateur. The Michigan-born boxer won the gold medal in the women's middleweight division at 2012 London Olympics. She then successfully defended her crown in Rio in 2016.

Claressa Shields made her way into professional boxing later that year. She became one of the only eight boxers to hold the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles at the same time.

The advent of Claressa Shields in MMA has got the fans excited as to how the 25-year-old will progress in the sport. Do you think Shields would be able to hang in with the best? Sound off in the comments.