"Nothing can save you now" - Tommy Fury sends warning to Jake Paul; YouTuber trolls 'TNT' back for calling Julia Rose his "side thing" 

Tommy Fury warned Jake Paul on Twitter ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on December 18th. Tommy, the brother of Tyson Fury, alluded to how there's no turning back now for Paul as we edge closer to the date of the bout.

'TNT' posted a promo video via his official Twitter handle which displayed the history of bad blood between him and Jake Paul. The 7-0 boxer exclaimed that 'The Problem Child' will suffer consequences for not taking the fight seriously. He said:

"Whilst Jake enjoys afternoons in the arcade playing dance mat with his side ting…. I thought I’d take 5 minutes out from the best camp of my life to say NOTHING can save you now. DECEMBER 18th, you’ll see that you can’t come in my world and not get hurt"

The post from Tommy Fury comes after Jake Paul's recent interview with TMZ Sports, wherein the YouTuber turned boxer stated that the British boxer 'chose the wrong time' to fight him.'

While labeling Tommy Fury as his toughest opponent, Jake Paul exclaimed that he's 'not playing around' this time and that he was coming for Fury's head. He said:

"Everyone was like, 'fight a real boxer! Fight a real boxer!', okay, here it is... He's been boxing his entire life... so it's the perfect fight. Definitely the toughest guy but I'm coming for his head. He has a lot, a lot to deal with and chose the wrong time to fight me because I'm just not playing around this time."

Watch the full interview below:

Jake Paul pokes fun at Tyson and Tommy Fury as he shares DM with Julia Rose

After Tommy Fury referred to Jake Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose as his 'side thing', the 24-year-old hit back at 'TNT' via Instagram.

'The Problem Child' shared a screenshot of a DM with Rose, where the two poked fun at Tommy Fury.

Here's the screenshot:

Jake Paul's Instagram story containing a DM with girlfriend Julia Rose

Jake Paul also uploaded an image of Tommy Fury's older half-brother, Tyson Fury, and edited it with his own face along with Julia Rose, in order to deride the British boxers even more.

Jake Paul taunting Tommy Fury by demeaning his older brother Tyson Fury [@jakepaul via Instagram]

