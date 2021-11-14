"He chose the wrong time to fight me" - Jake Paul warns Tommy Fury but explains why he considers 'TNT' his toughest test so far

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally set to face each other in a December showdown in Tampa Bay, Florida. Paul will undoubtedly face the toughest challenge of his boxing career going against 'TNT'.

While acknowledging the hard truth, 'The Problem Child' radiated confidence in his abilities in a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

When asked if Tommy Fury is the hardest opponent Paul has ever faced, he said:

"Yeah, I would say so. Everyone was like, 'fight a real boxer! Fight a real boxer!', okay, here it is. Same height, same weight, same age. He's 7-0, his brother is legendary Tyson Fury who's the heavyweight champion of the world. He's been boxing his entire life... so it's the perfect fight. Definitely the toughest guy but I'm coming for his head. He has a lot, a lot to do deal with and chose the wrong time to fight me because I'm just not playing around this time."

The rivalry between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury stemmed from when 'The Problem Child' faced Tyron Woodley in a crossover boxing match. Fury fought on the undercard against Anthony Taylor in another crossover bout, and bantered back-and-forth with Paul at the pre-fight press conference.

The two fighters, after their respective victories, faced off backstage and seemingly sized each other up.

Jake Paul reveals a new bet he made against Tommy Fury for their December showdown

Like his bet against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul has revealed the stakes placed upon his bout against Tommy Fury in December.

He revealed the stipulations of the bet in which Paul will pay Fury half a million dollars if he loses the fight. Meanwhile, Tommy Fury will have to officially change his last name to 'Fumbles', should 'TNT' lose to Jake Paul.

"So, there's $500,000 on the line," said Paul via TMZ Sports. If he beats me I've to give him 500k, and when I beat him, he has to change his name to Tommy 'Fumbles', legally."

Watch Jake Paul's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

