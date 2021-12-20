"Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens" - Jake Paul sets up boxing match for Tyron Woodley against NFL star Le'Veon Bell

Jake Paul has seemingly set up a boxing match for Tyron Woodley against NFL star Le’Veon Bell. Additionally, Woodley, on his part, has also taken a jibe at Bell on social media.

The online back and forth between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley on one hand, and Le’Veon Bell on the other, appears to have started after Bell’s tweet against Paul. The veteran running back posted a tweet whereby he dared ‘The Problem Child’ to fight him rather than T-Wood.

Le’Veon Bell’s tweet insinuated that Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion and highly accomplished MMA fighter, cannot box. Bell’s tweet read as follows:

“@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box”

Jake Paul fired back by suggesting that Tyron Woodley could fight Le’Veon Bell at the next event put forth by MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), a promotional company founded by Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ also took a shot at Bell being released from the Baltimore Ravens after just five games earlier this year. Paul tweeted:

“Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box. How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens !!”

Furthermore, Tyron Woodley, too, warned Le’Veon Bell against underestimating him simply because he lost to Jake Paul. Woodley tweeted:

“Cause i made one mistake you think it's sweet? Don't get it f**ked up homeboy”

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley bury the hatchet after rematch

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley ended their rivalry on a respectful note after their rematch – both during the in-ring interview and at the post-fight press conference. ‘The Problem Child’ notably asserted that Woodley losing to him doesn’t take anything away from his career as a UFC world champion.

During their in-ring interview, Jake Paul criticized longtime rival Tommy Fury for pulling out of their fight, whilst praising Tyron Woodley for agreeing to step in for their rematch on about two weeks’ notice. Furthermore, Paul and Woodley also shook hands and embraced at the post-fight press conference, noting that they respect each other.

That being said, Tyron Woodley also emphasized that he’d be more than willing to fight Jake Paul in a trilogy bout or for as many times as they need to clash in the future.

Neither Woodley’s nor Paul’s respective next opponents and comeback dates have been revealed as of yet. On that note, whether or not the proposed Woodley-Bell boxing match materializes will likely unravel in the days to come.

