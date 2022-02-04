Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams press conference highlights

Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams had their first fight-week press conference, and it was filled with fireworks.

The two British brawlers have been involved in a feud over the past few months, and it all comes to a head on Saturday. The bad blood spilled over into the press conference, and both men seemed confident heading into their Cardiff clash.

Heading into the bout, Chris Eubank Jr. is a heavy favorite. However, that didn't stop Williams from alleging that 'Next Gen' lacks confidence going in. His proof being that his foe arranged a rematch clause in their contracts. He also maintained that his power will be a game-changer in the bout.

Liam Williams said:

"Chris has a rematch clause [for] this fight. He obviously doubts his ability a little bit, which is why he put the rematch clause in the first place. If he thinks he's going to blow me out of the water, why has he got a rematch clause?.. Depending on how bad I beat him on Saturday night, he may want to take the rematch or not. We'll have to go from there."

However, Chris Eubank Jr. maintained that the rematch clause is nothing but business. He said:

"He's talking about rematch clauses and all this stuff. Business is business, at the end of the day none of that matters. All that matters is what's going to happen on that night and that's me standing over him, looking down, raising my fists, as he gets counted out."

While fans are looking forward to the main event, the co-main is a highly-anticipated bout as well.

BoxingMeetsBeauty @BoxingMBeauty Ahead of tomorrow’s weigh-ins @Claressashields is back when she makes her UK debut against Ema Kozin Saturday live @SkySportsBoxing Ahead of tomorrow’s weigh-ins @Claressashields is back when she makes her UK debut against Ema Kozin Saturday live @SkySportsBoxing https://t.co/TmTfr6KUo3

Claressa Shields will defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring female Middleweight titles against Ema Kozin. However, the 'GWOAT' is admittedly looking past the fight a bit.

She said:

"If Savannah Marshall wins her next fight, because I know what I'm going to do on Saturday night, because I always win. If she get's her [win] on March 12th against Femke Hermans, who I've also already beat, me and her will face off."

Watch the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams press conference below:

Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams are trying to get into title contention

Saturday's U.K. showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams is important for a number of reasons. However, the main reason is that the winner likely gets shot back into title contention.

Eubank Jr. is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, and during that stretch he captured the WBA interim middleweight title with a win over Matt Korobov in 2019.

However, he was stripped earlier this year after not defending the title. Chris Eubank Jr. is currently looking to get an undisputed middleweight title shot before the end of the year as a result.

Williams, on the other hand, is coming off a title shot. He last fought in April 2021, coming up short against WBO Middleweight Champion Demetrius Andrade via unanimous decision. If the Wales-native wants to stay in contention, he badly needs a win here.

While no titles are on the line in Saturday's main event, the winner will likely be in contention for a championship bid by the end of the night.

Also Read Article Continues below

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams face-off ahead of their fight on Saturday night…[📽️ @SkySportsBoxing Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams face-off ahead of their fight on Saturday night…[📽️ @SkySportsBoxing] https://t.co/ti6nMcZQyK

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim