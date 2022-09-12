"Jake Paul gets one week" - Chris Eubank Jr. reveals how he will abstain from sex for two weeks ahead of Conor Benn fight 

Chris Eubank Jr. has revealed that he will abstain from sex for two weeks ahead of his fight against Conor Benn.

Eubank Jr. is set to fight Benn on Saturday, October 8 at the O2 Arena in London. The pair will face off in a 12-round Welterweight main event.

There's history in this fight since their fathers fought each other twice in the 1990s. Eubank Sr. won his first clash against Nigel Benn and the second ended in a thrilling draw.

This second-generation fight has a long-standing rivalry behind it. Conor Benn will look to settle the score for his father.

In their face-off video, Chris Eubank Jr. revealed that he usually abstains from sex before his fights, but since he's fighting Benn, he will be observing abstinence for less time than usual:

"Usually I go eight weeks without sex, I abstain for eight weeks."

A confused Conor Benn replied saying:

"How has it come to this, and what are you saying?"

Eubank Jr. then explained the reason behind his decision. Implying that Benn isn't an elite fighter, Eubank said:

"Canelo, Golovkin, they get eight weeks [of abstinence], Saunders gets four weeks, Conor Benn gets two. Jake Paul get one week, so you're not at the bottom of the barrel but you're close."

This all-British battle will take place in less than four weeks. Conor 'The Destroyer' Benn will have his WBA Continental Welterweight Title on the line on October 6.

Take a look at the tweet by Eubank Jr.:

Chris Eubank Jr. shares his condolences after the passing of Queen Elizabeth

On September 8, 2022, the United Kingdom lost its longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral.

The event took the internet by storm as thousands of messages poured in from all over the world. Twitter users were shocked at the sudden departure of the beloved Queen.

Chris Eubank Jr. also shared a tweet by her Majesty, just moments after the news of her death became public:

"When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future." - Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Rest in Peace"

The boxing world shared their reactions to the news on Thursday. From Eddie Hearn to Dana White, many combat sports entities shared their condolences.

Take a look at the tweet:

