"This is what Conor wants" - Nigel Benn backs Conor Benn to defeat Chris Eubank Jr. as he hints at the potential matchup

After various contradictory reports surrounding a potential matchup between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr., it appears that Nigel Benn has hinted at the reality of the fight.

Both fighters are at different stages of their careers and Benn has expressed his confidence about being able to defeat the bigger man. However, some fans have suggested that promoter Eddie Hearn may damage Benn's career by matching him up against Eubank.

As speculation broke around the potential fight, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions, with one fan tweeting:

"[Kell] Brook was never the same after GGG [Gennadiy Golovkin]. Ruined him. Can’t believe Hearn would be that moronic again - not at this stage in Benn’s career."

Bob’s Spliff Roller @BobsSpliffRoll1 @CobblerReuben @SteveSpevack @EddieHearn @NigelGBenn Agree. Brook was never the same after GGG. Ruined him. Can’t believe Hearn would be that moronic again - not at this stage in Benn’s career. Agree. Brook was never the same after GGG. Ruined him. Can’t believe Hearn would be that moronic again - not at this stage in Benn’s career. @CobblerReuben @SteveSpevack @EddieHearn @NigelGBenn 💯 Agree. Brook was never the same after GGG. Ruined him. Can’t believe Hearn would be that moronic again - not at this stage in Benn’s career.

Nigel Benn then responded to the tweet:

"This is what Conor wants, this won’t ruin Conor he’s not made like that, well let’s see how he does well I’m backing him, win lose or draw my friend."

With Eddie Hearn guaranteeing that Benn is set to take a big step up next in his career, it seems that Eubank and Keith Thurman are the front runners.

If all parties can come to an agreement for Benn vs. Eubank Jr., it could be an absolute blockbuster of an event.

View Nigel Benn's tweet here:

Nigel Benn @NigelGBenn @BobsSpliffRoll1 @CobblerReuben @SteveSpevack 🏾 @EddieHearn This is wat Conor wants, this won’t ruin Conor he’s not made lie that, well let’s c how he does well I’m backing him, win lose or draw my friend @BobsSpliffRoll1 @CobblerReuben @SteveSpevack @EddieHearn This is wat Conor wants, this won’t ruin Conor he’s not made lie that, well let’s c how he does well I’m backing him, win lose or draw my friend 😉👍🏾

Could Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. live up to their father's rivalry?

The Nigel Benn vs. Chris Eubank Sr. rivalry has cemented itself in British boxing as the pair had two spectacular fights against each other during the 1990s.

Now that their sons have built up their own profiles in the sport of boxing, they too are beginning to start their own rivalry. This was conveyed when Chris Eubank Jr. applied Benn to his three-man hit list alongside Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. This was then followed up by Benn demonstrating his interest in the fight as well.

If the fight does get finalized, the press conference will offer an intriguing encounter between the two British boxers, who have completely different personalities.

With friction between the pair already rising, it looks like the fighter could continue their fathers' rivalry.

Watch Eubank Jr. name his 3-man hit list here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far