"It is not close or on the horizon" - Eddie Hearn denies Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. rumors

With Conor Benn awaiting an official announcement for his next opponent, continued speculation of a matchup against Chris Eubank Jr. surrounds the fighter.

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn has stated that the young fighter's next clash will be a big step up in his career.

With many rumors circulating around the potentially huge domestic fight, Hearn has spoken out about the situation in an interview with iFL TV. After being asked about the rumors, the promoter replied:

"Everyone presumes he’s fighting Eubank. There are no negotiations, we are not close to a Eubank fight. That fight is always massive. I’m talking to Kalle [Sauerland, Chris Eubank’s promoter] this week but our focus is on other fights... I’m not saying we wouldn’t take that fight. But it is not close or on the horizon."

iFL TV also spoke to Conor Benn, who was also asked about the speculation surrounding himself and Chris Eubank Jr., to which he said:

"Not that I’m aware of, no. I swear I saw people were adamant I was fighting Mikey Garcia. Where did they get that one from?"

The pair looked destined to face each other at some point, but their individual careers are currently in different places. While there's a clear weight difference, Benn has assured everyone that it won't be a problem.

Eubank has set his eyes on eventually facing Gennadiy Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez for a shot at a world title. Benn, too, is also on his own journey to reach world championship status.

Watch Hearn and Benn's full interviews here:

When could we see Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn?

Chris Eubank Jr. has already expressed his interest in a clash against Conor Benn. However, he's highlighted that it's something that would make more sense in the future. This would allow more time for Benn to build up more experience and for the pair to develop a bigger narrative.

'The Destroyer' is yet to challenge for a world title and is set on his journey to eventually do so, but many forget how early in his career he is. The Brit has demonstrated some emphatic performances in his most recent showcases but is yet to be tested by an opponent with a higher pedigree.

If the 25-year-old can gain a few more fights under his belt along with reputable names on his resume, it could then set up a mega fight against Eubank in the coming years.

