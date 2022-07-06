"I hope it's sooner rather than later" - Liam Smith gives an update on the idea of facing Chris Eubank Jr.

Following Liam Smith's latest promotional deal with BOXXER on Sky Sports, the Liverpudlian is seeking some big fights in his two-fight partnership. Chris Eubank Jr. has been a popular name on the lips of many boxing fans and Smith himself over the last week.

Smith was last in the ring in April as he stopped Jessie Vargas on the undercard of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano. Eubank, meanwhile, looks eager to face a bigger name in the sport, although he has only featured once since 2021.

While doing an interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Smith was asked if a fight with Chris Eubank Jr. was likely to happen next, to which he responded:

"I hope it's sooner rather than later but it's got to be the next or the one after or it's not going to happen at all. I've done a two-fight deal, with an option [for one more], with BOXXER and we're going to see how it plays out. It's very easy to make, if he [Eubank] wants to fight, so it's very simple."

Smith went on to say:

"I don't think it needs building. The two of us are established names now in British boxing, so that fight doesn't need building... I'm confident in that fight, I've always said I'm confident in that fight, so I feel like it can be done."

Now that Smith is with Ben Shalom's BOXXER, it makes the matchup very possible to make on Sky Sports.

Watch Smith's full interview here:

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr - A closer look

Chris Eubank Jr. has made no secret of wanting to fight Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. However, he is not in a position to do that right now as both fighters are busy with their own upcoming clash.

Liam Smith previously held the WBO Light-Middleweight Title, which he lost to Canelo Alvarez in 2016. He also held the British and Commonwealth Light-Middleweight Titles earlier in his career.

Chris Eubank Jr. won the IBO Super-Middleweight Title in 2017 after beating Renold Quinlan. He also held the British Middleweight Title in 2016.

The Liverpudlian has a record of 31-3-1 with 18 of his wins coming via knockout, this gives him a knockout rate of 51.43%. Eubank Jr., on the other hand, has a record of 32-2 with 23 of his victories coming before the bell. This gives the Brighton-based fighter a knockout percentage of 67.65%.

Smith certainly wants a fight with Eubank Jr., so the ball is very much in the 32-year-old's court as he plans his next move.

