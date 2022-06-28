Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin net worth comparison in 2022 

The highly anticipated trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin is set to take place on September 17. The Mexican is very much in the prime of his career and is considered one of the most successful athletes on the planet. 'GGG' is also considered a boxing legend.

Canelo Alvarez, who is 31 years old, holds a net worth of $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Mexican is boxing's biggest star and is the second highest earning fighter overall behind Conor McGregor.

In 2018, the boxing star signed a 5-year deal with DAZN which earned him a sum of $365 million. The deal was then cancelled two years later due to a disagreement but was then resurrected in 2022 for a two-fight deal.

The 31-year-old is well-respected due to the high calibre of opponents on his resume. To further this, he is incredibly active, which helps him amass huge financial packages from his bouts.

In the period between June 2018 and June 2019, the star bagged for himself $95 million and then a further $40 million over the next 12 months. Alvarez added $90 million more to his kitty from June 2020 to June 2021.

Gennadiy Golovkin, who is 40 years old, holds a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The huge rivalry against Canelo has secured the Kazakh impressive sums of money.

When the arch rivals first shared the ring, 'GGG' was paid $5 million, which rose to $22 million following incredible pay-per-view buys. The rematch saw the heavy-hitter receive $15 million, which rose to around $25-30 million.

Additionally, DAZN struck a 3-year deal with Golovkin, which paid the athlete a significant sum. Forbes reported that the six-fight deal guarantees 'GGG' a $100 million pay-out.

How much did Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin make in their first two fights?

When the two men clashed in 2017 and 2018, they lived up to the hype. Both fights were highly competitive and were non-stop throughout all 24 rounds.

When the pair first fought, the pay-per-view numbers reached 1.3 million in America, which ammassed a sum that exceeded $100 million. To further this, the event made $27 million from over 17,000 tickets sold.

The rematch also earned a lot of financial success after a year of waiting for the pair to meet again. The figures were not released for the earnings of the rematch, however, 1.1 million pay-per-view purchases were made in America. In addition to this, $23 million was earned from over 16,000 tickets.

