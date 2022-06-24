"The best is yet to come" - Canelo Alvarez confident ahead of Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy

Canelo Alvarez is set to embark on his eagerly anticipated trilogy bout against arch rival Gennady Golovkin. The Mexican has just come off the back of his second professional defeat to Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

With Golovkin nearing the end of his career at 40-years-old, the trilogy has to happen soon if there's any hope of it living up to the first two encounters.

The pair shared the ring in September 2017 and then again a year later with 'GGG' feeling wronged in both contests. In the first meeting, the result was a draw but many felt that the Kazakh was the clear winner. Alvarez was victorious in the second fight, but it was still a close match.

With the third bout quickly approaching this September, the Mexican took to Instagram to express his thirst to rectify his mistakes against Bivol. Alvarez captioned his post:

"The best is yet to come" [Translated via Google]

The Mexican looks to be more eager than ever to right his wrongs and put himself back at the top of boxing.

With Alvarez in the early stages of his prime, he has already accomplished emphatic achievements but the four-weight world champion isn't finished. With his latest post, the pugilist sounded more determined than ever to spearhead his path to boxing greatness.

Will Canelo Alvarez return to the throne of boxing?

Canelo Alvarez is still only 31-years-old and although he's faced defeat twice as a professional, he has a lot left in his career.

Form is temporary but class is permanent and Canelo Alvarez has proven that he's a class athlete in the sport of boxing. The former pound-for-pound king bounced back from his first defeat to Floyd Mayweather and became an even better fighter than before.

Alvarez will look to do the same by ending the trilogy with Golovkin in fashion and then aim to take revenge over Dmitry Bivol. If Canelo defeats Bivol for his WBA Light Heavyweight World Title, he could look to an Undisputed Title fight against Artur Beterbiev.

There's still huge potential for the 31-year-old to return to the throne of boxing as he's just faced a blip in his career. A victory over 'GGG' and then a victory over Bivol will push the Mexican back towards the top of the pound-for-pound rankings.

Watch Alvarez vs. Golovkin 2 here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far