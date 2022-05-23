"He's desperate to fight Dmitry Bivol" - Eddie Hearn details his plans for Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez's shocking defeat against Dmitry Bivol on May 7 has opened the door to multiple clashes in the boxing world. 'Cinnamon' will likely look to activate the rematch clause with Bivol, but it's uncertain whether he will fight somebody else before having the rematch.

Before Canelo Alvarez faced Dmitry Bivol, boxing fans were eager to see the trilogy fight between the Mexican and his rival, Gennadiy Golovkin. However, the trilogy fight seems less likely after the world witnessed the pound-for-pound king fall to Bivol.

Despite the upset, there seems to be a possibility that Alvarez will step into the ring against Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time and then face Bivol after that. This would open options for Bivol too, where he would look to defend his WBA Light Heavyweight Championship against another contender.

Eddie Hearn recently outlined the possibilities for Alvarez when speaking to his Matchroom Boxing company.

When Hearn was asked what was next for Canelo, he replied:

"Well, I spoke to Canelo yesterday and we're talking on Monday to see what's next. We know that the 'GGG' [Gennadiy Golovkin] is there for the undisputed, it's the trilogy, it's probably the only chance we've got to make that fight."

Hearn then went on to say:

"He's desperate to fight Dmitry Bivol and I think he'll only fight 'GGG' if he fights Dmitry Bivol after that. We'll talk to him on Monday and we'll look to make a decision next week."

With decisions expected to get finalized in the coming week, we could be about to receive some exciting announcements.

Whoever Canelo Alvarez chooses to fight next, it will be huge. The pound-for-pound superstar is still one of the biggest draws in boxing and there are some extremely exciting match-ups for him in the pipeline.

Watch Hearn's full interview here:

Will Canelo Alvarez fight Dmitry Bivol next?

As much as fans would like to see Canelo fight Golovkin in an epic trilogy fight, it's very clear that the Mexican wants to rematch Bivol to reclaim his belts.

The Mexican has the option to fight 'GGG' first and then Bivol after, but Eddie Hearn has suggested that Canelo just wants to right his wrongs. This makes the rematch with Bivol seem more likely than a trilogy with Golovkin because Canelo will not want to dwell on his defeat for any longer.

Eddie Hearn claimed in an interview with Boxing Social:

"Canelo Alvarez really has two options here. He can rematch Dmitry Bivol, which I know is the one that he wants to do, or he can go back into the big trilogy with 'GGG' and then fight Dmitry Bivol."

The Matchroom Boxing promoter has said that fans can expect an announcement on Canelo's decision in the coming weeks. With his recent statements, it looks very likely that the Mexican is finding the Bivol rematch more desirable.

Watch Hearn's full interview here:

Edited by John Cunningham