 Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith announced for the undercard of Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 

The undercard of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano is beginning to fill out. Earlier today, a Light-Middleweight clash between Liam Smith and Jessie Vargas was announced for the event.

Matchroom Boxing announced the bout on Twitter and the fight is the first to be added to the undercard of the massive DAZN card.

The fight is an important one for the Light-Middleweight division, as both boxers are attempting to get back into title contention. Liam Smith is coming off a victory over Anthony Fowler in October 2021. The victory was a needed one, as the Brit had suffered losses in two of his most recent five fights.

Jessie Vargas, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Mikey Garcia in February 2020. The former two-divison Champion has fallen on hard times as of late. Since starting his career at 26-0, he's gone 3-3-2 in his last eight appearances in the ring.

In addition to the Smith vs. Vargas encounter, another bout was announced for the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano undercard. Franchón Crews-Dezurn will face Elin Cederroos in a Super-Middleweight title unification bout on April 30th.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano is arguably the biggest women's boxing match of all time

It's rare to have a bout such as Liam Smith vs. Jessie Vargas on the undercard of a women's boxing match, however, it makes sense. The main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is one of the biggest female boxing matches ever.

The fight was one that fans have wanted for years. However, boxing politics have mostly gotten in the way of the tremendous matchup. At long last, the fight was announced last week.

To top it off, the historic bout will be inside the famed Madison Square Garden venue in New York. The women's lightweight bout will also be broadcast on DAZN.

The bout will be a superfight between two of the most decoarted champions in women's boxing. Amanda Serrano, the WBC, WBO and IBO female Featherweight Champion will move up to challenge Katie Taylor. 'KT' will put her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female Lightweight titles on the line in the bout.

As of now, the three bouts are the only ones announced for the massive DAZN card. However, fans can expect more matchups for the Madison Square Garden event to be announced in the weeks to come.

