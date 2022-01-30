"A career defining fight" - Katie Taylor on her Madison Square Garden clash with Amanda Serrano

After years of negotiations and talks, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano is finally official. To top it off, one of the biggest fights in women's boxing history will be contested in the historic Madison Square Garden venue.

Ahead of the massive bout, 'KT' gave her first public thoughts on the matchup. She sat down with Matchroom Boxing for an interview to discuss the magnitude of the fight.

Taylor said:

"I think this is definitely one of the legacy type of fights. A career defining fight, I think. I think if I retire right now from the sport, my legacy is always in place right now. But I feel like this is definitely one of those career defining fights. This is what makes me so excited these kind of fights, these are the kinds of fights I've always wanted. I think there's obviously going to be plenty more fights in the future as well. But right now, my mind is completely focused on this one at hand."

The bout is expected to be one of the biggest of the year. Both Taylor and Serrano are viewed as two of the best pound-for-pound female boxers on the planet.

Katie Taylor will be putting her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring Lightweight Titles on the line in the bout. 'KT' currently sits at 20-0 in her professional career and is coming off a decision victory over Firuza Sharipova in December 2021.

Amanda Serrano, on the other hand, holds a 42-1-1 in her pro career. She is currently the reigning WBC, WBO and IBO female Featherweight Champion heading into her bout with Taylor.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano has competition on April 30th

While this massive fight will go down on April 30th, they'll be going against some big competition.

Fans hoping to see the showdown between Taylor and Serrano will have to tune into DAZN. However, on ESPN there will be a super featherweight bout between Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez. The bout is one of the most important of the year for the 130lbs weightclass.

Taylor and Serrano going directly against the super featherweight bout is likely to be an indicator of how women's headliners will be seen moving forward. Female boxing has generally been undervalued throughout the history of the sport. However, the bout between 'KT' and 'The Real Deal' has the chance to change that view.

A big factor will be how the undercards are filled out. As of now, there aren't many bouts announced for the undercard of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano. However, fans can expect details of the card to be announced in the coming weeks.

