Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano on the same night as Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano is now officially set for April 30th. However, it seems that the biggest bout in women's boxing has some big competition on that same night.

In addition to the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano superfight going down on DAZN, fans can watch another massive bout instead. That same night, ESPN is showing a super featherweight showcase bout between Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to note the news, as he took to Twitter to remind fans that there are two big boxing matches on April 30th.

The WBO and WBC super featherweight showdown between Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez is one of the biggest of the year for the weight class. Both men are riding a massive wave of momentum into their ESPN showdown.

Stevenson is widely viewed as arguably the best prospect in the sport. The 24-year-old claimed the WBO super featherweight strap last October with a knockout win over Jamel Herring. With the win, he added to his unbeaten streak at 17-0.

Valdez, on the other hand, is also undefeated at 30-0. The Mexican fighter claimed the WBC super featherweight title in February 2021 with a knockout victory over Miguel Berchelt. He added a title defense to his reign with a decision win over Robson Conceição in September to lead into his showdown with Stevenson.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano is arguably the biggest women's boxing match of all-time

Regardless of which bout fans tune into on April 30th, they'll be getting a show. While Stevenson vs. Valdez is one of the best bouts in 2022, Taylor vs. Serrano is one of the biggest bouts in the history of women's boxing.

Both Taylor and Serrano are viewed as two of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. 'KT' has held a form of the lightweight title since 2017, and has dominated 135lbs ever since. She currently sits at 20-0, and holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight championships.

Serrano, on the other hand, sits at a 42-1-1 professional record. She is also the current WBC, WBO and IBO super featherweight champion. 'The Real Deal' has grown in popularity in the mainstream thanks to her friend and promoter Jake Paul. She joined 'The Problem Child's' promotional team in 2021.

