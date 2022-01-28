Katie Taylor reveals her top five women's boxers

Katie Taylor is viewed as one of the greatest female boxers on the planet. Taylor recently gave her take on the top five female boxers in the world and even revealed who she believes is in the same class as her.

The WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring Lightweight Champion recently discussed the state of women's boxing in a sit-down with DAZN. In the interview, she was asked who she believes the five best female boxers on the planet are.

'KT' ranked Seniesa Estrada in fifth place. Estrada's professional record currently sits at a 22-0. 'Super Bad' is the reigning WBA female Strawweight Champion and has held titles in three different weight classes.

Taylor placed the unbeaten Mikaela Mayer in fourth place. The 31-year-old currently holds a 16-0 professional record. She's currently the reigning female WBO, IBF and The Ring Super Featherweight Champion.

Sitting in third place is Taylor's future opponent, Amanda Serrano. The Puerto Rican currently has a 42-1-1 pro record and is the WBC, WBO, and IBO women's Featherweight Champion. She's also the only female boxer to ever hold a title in more than four weight classes.

The Irish champion decided to forego putting anyone in second place. Instead, she decided to place both herself and Claressa Shields in the first place. Shields currently holds a 11-0 professional record and is the WBA, WBC, IBF and The Ring female Middleweight Champion.

Katie Taylor is finally set to fight Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have long been viewed as two of the best pound-for-pound female boxers on the planet. After years of talks and negotiations, the two are finally set to square off on April 30th.

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and seven-division world titlist Amanda Serrano is official for April 30 at Madison Square Garden



Taylor and Serrano are No. 1 and No. 2 on the ESPN Women's pound-for-pound rankings respectively.

Taylor is putting her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female Lightweight titles on the line in the bout. The superfight is expected to be broadcast on DAZN and is set to take place at the famed Madison Square Garden arena in New York City.

April 30th is now shaping up to be a great night of boxing. In addition to the Taylor vs. Serrano showdown, Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez are also set to clash in a massive bout in the Super Featherweight division.

While no other bouts have been announced for the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano card as of now, fans can expect details of the event to be announced in the coming weeks.

